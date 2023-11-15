Georgian Foreign Ministry on captured Georgians in Ukraine

The Georgian Foreign Ministry confirmed the information about the capture of Georgian citizens Giorgi Gogoladze and Giorgi Chubitidze, who are fighting in Ukraine, by Russia and stated that the Georgian side “will use all international mechanisms at its disposal”, including the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Swiss Confederation “as an intermediary between Georgia and the Russian Federation” in order to protect the constitutionally guaranteed rights of Georgian citizens.

Information about the capture of two Georgian citizens was released by the Russian Defense Ministry on November 14.



The Russian Defense Ministry also published in its Telegram channel a video that allegedly shows the interrogation of a Georgian military officer. According to the Defense Ministry, this is Georgian citizen Giorgi Goglidze, who was a sniper of the 2nd International Legion of Ukraine.



In addition, the Russian Defense Ministry claims to have captured another soldier of the same legion, also a citizen of Georgia, Giorgi Chubitidze.

Giorgi Chubitidze and Giorgi Goglidze



Georgian government reaction



The Georgian authorities do not have the resources to work on the release of prisoners of war, the chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze said. According to him, they are prisoners of war during the Russian-Ukrainian war, so Ukraine can be involved in relevant negotiations with the Russian side.

“You remember the statements of Biden, Johnson, who urged citizens not to volunteer for the war, because then the country concerned will not have the resources to work on the release of prisoners of war in case of such a development,” Kobakhidze said.

As the chairman of the ruling party explains, the only thing Georgia can do is to fulfill its constitutional obligation to take care of its citizens “regardless of where they are. The levers here are the Swiss Embassy and the Red Cross.”

“If something can be done in this way, the relevant agencies will do it,” Irakli Kobakhidze explained.

Another leader of the Georgian Dream – Mamuka Mdinaradze, speaking about Georgian prisoners of war captured by Russia, confirmed Kobakhidze’s words and noted that the Georgian side will do everything to protect the rights of citizens in accordance with the constitution through the mediation of the Red Cross and the Swiss embassy, but “Ukraine should act with regard to prisoners of war in this case.”

According to Mdinaradze, there has never been such a precedent in Georgia and “the state is currently in a difficult situation” regarding its position. Mdinaradze divides the current situation into two components:

On the one hand, the Georgian state cannot act on POWs because it is not a party directly involved in this [confrontation between Russia and Ukraine]. Consequently, the state cannot react to POWs here.

On the other hand, there are other options, for example, the Red Cross, the Swiss format, because Switzerland is the only mediator between Georgia and the occupying party [Russia], and “we have the Swiss embassy.” So these two main formats exist so that Georgia can take care of its citizens.

Statement by the commander of the Georgian Legion



Commander of the Georgian Legion Mamuka Mamulashvili confirms information about two Georgians who were captured by Russia, but notes that they are not members of his legion.

According to Mamulashvili, he personally, based on the position of the Georgian government, does not expect any diplomatic steps from the authorities.

“Unfortunately, a few days ago two Georgians were taken prisoner – they were representatives of some Ukrainian battalion, not sure yet, maybe it was the International Legion. In any case, these guys did not have any contacts with the Georgian Legion.

I can’t say where exactly, but as far as I know, in the Donetsk region. They are under quite a lot of pressure, I think so, because I myself was a prisoner in Abkhazia and I know very well what it means to be a prisoner in the hands of Russia.

As for the position of the Georgian government, I don’t think it will use any diplomatic method to protect its citizens and the situation, in my opinion, will be quite difficult,” Mamulashvili said during a telephone conversation with the Formula TV channel.