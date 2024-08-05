Russian border guards leave Zvartnots airport but remain in Armenia

Russian border guards in Armenia

Russian border guards who left Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport continue to serve on Armenia‘s borders with Turkey and Iran. This was reported to Radio Azatutyun (Liberty) by Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS).

The NSS explained that the border guards of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) are now stationed at Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Iranian border checkpoints according to an agreement signed between the two countries in 1992. This agreement, titled “On the Status of Russian Border Troops on the Territory of the Republic of Armenia and the Conditions of Their Activities,” outlines their duties.

However, the NSS did not disclose the number of Russian border guards who left the airport, citing that the requested information is a state secret. Meanwhile, a few days ago, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, James O’Brien, stated that the number involves several thousand Russian military personnel.

Russians leave Zvartnots Airport following Pashinyan-Putin agreement

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian president Vladimir Putin agreed in May this year on the withdrawal of Russian border guards.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced after their meeting that Russian border guards would leave not only Zvartnots but also the Tavush, Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Gegharkunik, and Ararat regions of Armenia. Russian troops had been stationed in these areas since the 44-day war in 2020 at the request of Armenian authorities.

“Pashinyan stated that due to the changed circumstances, there is no longer a need for their presence, and president Putin agreed. The withdrawal of our military and border guards was coordinated. Again, at the request of the Armenian side, our border guards will remain on the Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Iranian borders,” said Peskov.

From August 1, Only Armenian border guards on duty at Yerevan airport

From now on, the duty at Zvartnots Airport is handled by Armenian border guards. As previously stated by Pashinyan, the Armenian Border Service has the necessary experience and skills to carry out border control independently.

On July 31, Russian FSB representatives handed over border security responsibilities to Armenian border guards. The protocol for the transfer of duties was signed by Edgar Unanyan, the head of the Armenian Border Troops, and Roman Golubitsky, the head of the FSB Border Control in Armenia.

Experts believe all Russian border guards should leave Armenia

The question of whether Russian troops will leave Armenia was discussed before and continues after the announcement from the National Security Service (NSS). Political analyst Areg Kochinyan suggested that Russia might redeploy the contingent from the airport to the Ukrainian front.

In any case, the expert community in Armenia views the withdrawal of Russian border guards from Zvartnots Airport positively. Local analysts see it as a step towards strengthening the country’s sovereignty.

“Previously, joint service was conducted at the main checkpoint of Armenia, at Zvartnots Airport, and the Russian side had access to the database of movements within Armenia. This was problematic both for Armenia’s sovereignty and for deepening relations with Western partners,” says political analyst Areg Kochinyan.

He believes that this process should continue, with the next step being the withdrawal of Russians from the Armenian-Iranian border.