fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Russian journalist-activist Mitya Aleshkovsky not allowed into Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print


Mitya Aleshkovsky not allowed into Georgia

Russian journalist and activist Mitya Aleshkovsky has been barred from entering Georgia. He flew to Georgia from Yerevan, but was forced to return.

Mitya Aleshkovsky is co-founder of theNeed Help Foundation, which helps sick and needy people. He has a wife and daughter in Tbilisi.

“It is amazing that this whole shameful story took place in the airport hall, where the motto is on a huge electric board: Be brave like Ukraine,” his mother, historian Tamara Eidelman who fled Russia and currently lives in Germany, wrote on Facebook.

Facebook post by Aleshkovsky's mother Tamara Eidelman
Facebook post by Aleshkovsky’s mother Tamara Eidelman

Aleshkovsky left Moscow after the start of the war in Ukraine and is actively involved in projects against Russian military aggression.

In recent months, many Kremlin critics from Russia and other countries have been denied entry to Georgia without explanation.

A few days ago Russian photojournalist Vasily Krestyaninov, a critic of the Kremlin, was not allowed into Georgia.

On July 20, Russian blogger Alexei Romanov was not allowed to enter the country.

Previously on June 16, Georgia did not allow Insu Lander, a blogger from Kabardino-Balkaria, to cross the border; she faces prosecution in Russia.

When Lander tried to cross the border, she was detained by Georgian border guards, brought to the police office and interrogated for two hours. Finally, she was given a document stating that she was denied entry “for other reasons.”

On March 5, Mikhail Fishman, a journalist from Russian opposition television company Dozhd, spoke of the details of his unsuccessful trip to Georgia. He was not allowed to enter the country and was sent back from Tbilisi International Airport. The reason was not given.

On January 31, Russian oppositionist Dmitry Gudkov was not allowed into Georgia. Before that, Russian politician Lyubov Sobol and journalist Ilya Azar, as well as Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, were not allowed into Georgia.

David Frankel, a journalist from the Russian independent activist media group Mediazona, was also denied entry to Georgia.

In addition, several representatives of Russian opposition parties, who do not conduct public activities and whose names are not known to the general public, were barred from entering Georgia without explanation. Neither law enforcement agencies nor the government of Georgia have made any comments on the matter.

Mitya Aleshkovsky not allowed into Georgia

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews