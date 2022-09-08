Russian journalist-activist Mitya Aleshkovsky not allowed into Georgia



Mitya Aleshkovsky not allowed into Georgia

Russian journalist and activist Mitya Aleshkovsky has been barred from entering Georgia. He flew to Georgia from Yerevan, but was forced to return.

Mitya Aleshkovsky is co-founder of theNeed Help Foundation, which helps sick and needy people. He has a wife and daughter in Tbilisi.

“It is amazing that this whole shameful story took place in the airport hall, where the motto is on a huge electric board: Be brave like Ukraine,” his mother, historian Tamara Eidelman who fled Russia and currently lives in Germany, wrote on Facebook.

Facebook post by Aleshkovsky’s mother Tamara Eidelman

Aleshkovsky left Moscow after the start of the war in Ukraine and is actively involved in projects against Russian military aggression.

In recent months, many Kremlin critics from Russia and other countries have been denied entry to Georgia without explanation.

A few days ago Russian photojournalist Vasily Krestyaninov, a critic of the Kremlin, was not allowed into Georgia.

On July 20, Russian blogger Alexei Romanov was not allowed to enter the country.

Previously on June 16, Georgia did not allow Insu Lander, a blogger from Kabardino-Balkaria, to cross the border; she faces prosecution in Russia.

When Lander tried to cross the border, she was detained by Georgian border guards, brought to the police office and interrogated for two hours. Finally, she was given a document stating that she was denied entry “for other reasons.”

On March 5, Mikhail Fishman, a journalist from Russian opposition television company Dozhd, spoke of the details of his unsuccessful trip to Georgia. He was not allowed to enter the country and was sent back from Tbilisi International Airport. The reason was not given.

On January 31, Russian oppositionist Dmitry Gudkov was not allowed into Georgia. Before that, Russian politician Lyubov Sobol and journalist Ilya Azar, as well as Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, were not allowed into Georgia.

David Frankel, a journalist from the Russian independent activist media group Mediazona, was also denied entry to Georgia.

In addition, several representatives of Russian opposition parties, who do not conduct public activities and whose names are not known to the general public, were barred from entering Georgia without explanation. Neither law enforcement agencies nor the government of Georgia have made any comments on the matter.

