Russia-Ukraine war, day 37 - live updates, photo/video
Russia-Ukraine war live updates, photo/video. Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or remain under siege. Moscow announced a reduction in attacks around Kyiv and a focus on the Donbass, but military experts fear these claims are a trap. Unprecedentedly severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than five million refugees were forced to leave their homes.
Summary of events by 10.00: Russian troops leave Gostomel airport, Ukrainian helicopters attack oil depot in Russia
🔘 “Georgia participates in all international financial sanctions that were imposed against the Russian Federation due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine”, President of the Republic Salome Zurabishvili said on CNN.
🔘 Russia has blocked the extension of the OSCE mission in Ukraine.
Other news from Ukraine:
🔘 Explosions in Lviv, Odessa and Dnipro are reported by local media. There has been no official confirmation yet. Lviv authorities deny reports of explosions in the region
🔘 The Azov Regiment called on the military-political leadership of Ukraine to conduct an operation to de-blockade Mariupol.
🔘 The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the Vyshgorodsky district of the Kiyv region. This was announced by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Gruzevich.
🔘 President Zelensky, after a conversation with Erdogan, said that Turkey is ready to become a security guarantor for Ukraine.
🔘 Russian military fired at the car of student Anastasia Tagirova, who was carrying humanitarian aid to Chernihiv, killing her on the spot. — UNIAN
🔘 Russian troops left the territory of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, according to the State Agency of Ukraine for the management of the exclusion zone. They took with them the prisoners who guarded the station.
Photo: Destroyed column of Russian troops in the Kiev region – UNIAN
In the world:
🔘 UK authorities are concerned that the US, France and Germany are pressuring Ukraine into an early settlement and significant concessions in peace talks with Russia, writes The Times, citing a senior source in the British government
🔘 The head of NATO warned that Russian forces are not withdrawing, but regrouping and continuing their attempts to besiege Kyiv and other cities. Ukrainian and US officials say there may also be a regrouping of Russian forces in Belarus. But at the same time, massive shelling is underway in eastern Ukraine, which indicates that Russia is switching its military efforts to the Donbass.
In Russia:
🔘 Despite the sanctions, Russia was able to pay off its external public debt from frozen foreign exchange reserves. This is reported by the publication RBC, citing a source close to the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation.
🔘 In Penza, schoolchildren wrote a denunciation of a teacher who emotionally discussed the war in Ukraine with her students. The words of the teacher in the police were regarded as spreading fakes about the Russian army. Officially, the criminal case against the teacher has not yet been launched.
🔘 In the Russian border city of Belgorod, after an airstrike by Ukrainian aviation, an oil depot caught fire, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. According to emergency services, eight tanks with fuel with a volume of two thousand “cubes” each are burning, there is a threat of the fire spreading to eight more tanks. There were no deaths as a result of the fire. Two employees of the oil depot were injured. They received first aid.
Photo: Fire at an oil depot in Belgorod — Nexta live
