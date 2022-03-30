Russia-Ukraine war, day 35 - live updates, photo/video
Russia-Ukraine war live updates, photo/video. Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or remain under siege. Negotiations: Ukraine is ready to accept a neutral status with guarantees from the West, Moscow announced a reduction in attacks around Kyiv and Chernigov and a focus on the Donbass. Unprecedentedly severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than five million refugees were forced to leave their homes.
-
Summary of events by 09.30: "We hear positive signals from negotiations, but they do not drown out explosions of Russian shells" - Zelensky
🔘 Zelensky’s latest video address:
“Signals that we hear from the negotiation platform can be called positive. But these signals do not drown out the explosions of Russian shells. Of course, we see all the risks. Of course, we see no reason to trust the words of the representatives of the state that continues to fight for our destruction. Ukrainians are not naive. Ukrainians have already learned both during these 34 days of the invasion, and over the past eight years of the war in Donbas, that one can only trust concrete results”.
Video: Fire in Kharkov after a missile attack
Situation in Ukraine:
🔘 At night, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia launched rocket attacks on Kiyv, Kharkiv and some other Ukrainian settlements. Number of victims has not yet been specified.
🔘 Ukraine and international partners are now working together on a security guarantees agreement. As noted in the Office of the President, the relevant work is ongoing jointly with the United States, Great Britain, China, Canada, France, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Poland and Israel
🔘 General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: The withdrawal of Russian troops is probably a rotation of individual units and is intended to mislead the military leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and create a false opinion about Moscow’s refusal to encircle Kiyv
🔘 The General Staff also stated that Russia had transferred units to Ukraine from the occupied territories of Georgia: about 1,200 military from South Ossetia and 800 from Abkhazia
🔘 A draft law on a complete ban of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine has been submitted to the Rada. Among other provisions, it is proposed to nationalize all the property of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine
🔘 The losses of Ukraine’s infrastructure during the month of the war are estimated at $500 billion.
🔘 Due to the war, at least 100 foreign merchant ships remain blocked in Ukrainian ports. Their crews are already running out of food supplies. The UN calls on Russia to create safe sea passages for ships carrying more than 1,000 sailors.
🔘 According to the UN, due to the full-scale invasion of Russia, 3.9 million Ukrainians became refugees, another 6.5 million – IDPs
Photo: Mariupol destroyed by several days of battles depicted by Maxar satellite — UNIAN
In the world:
🔘 Gas flows from the Russian Federation to the EU via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline have fallen to zero. Deliveries along the other two key pipeline routes remained broadly stable. — Reuters. The reasons for the drop in gas supplies are still unknown.
🔘 US prepares new sanctions targeting Russian military-industrial supply chains to undermine Moscow’s ability to attack Ukraine – Deputy Treasury Secretary Adeyemo
🔘 The exclusion of the Russian Federation from the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) would be a dangerous precedent, said the official representative of the UN Secretary General. Earlier, US senators suggested that the White House come up with such an initiative.
🔘 London confirmed its desire to become one of the guarantors of Ukraine’s security. British Representative to the UN Barbara Woodward
🔘 Russian assets worth 2.5 billion euros are frozen in Luxembourg
🔘 German chocolate manufacturer Ritter Sport will not stop deliveries of products to Russia
In Russia:
🔘 Russian Ambassador to the UN Nebenzya said that the world is facing a financial crisis of historic proportions due to sanctions and attempts to isolate Russia economically, financially and logistically.
🔘 Rossiya Airlines transferred all 125 aircraft to the Russian registry. Obtaining airworthiness certificates will allow the airline to continue using foreign-made aircraft under the Russian flag.
🔘 An analogue of Google Play will be launched in Russia. The service will be called NashStore, it will be adapted for Android and will start working in May
🔘 Ramzan Kadyrov posted a video in which he called on Putin to let the military finish what they started in Ukraine. Kadyrov said that “the fighting does not stop and will not stop until we destroy the Bandera people”.
“As the President says, so be it. But we are warriors and do not intend to retreat a single step, and we call on the leadership of the state in the person of the president to let us finish what we started”, says Kadyrov. According to him, “the guys are in no mood after the talks,” but, Kadyrov says, he urged them “not to worry,” because “we will not let these shaitans escape”.
Video: Kadyrov calls to continue the attack on Kyiv – the official channel of the head of Chechnya