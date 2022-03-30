Russia-Ukraine war, day 35 - live updates, photo/video

Russia-Ukraine war live updates, photo/video. Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or remain under siege. Negotiations: Ukraine is ready to accept a neutral status with guarantees from the West, Moscow announced a reduction in attacks around Kyiv and Chernigov and a focus on the Donbass. Unprecedentedly severe sanctions against Russia are destroying Russian economy. According to UN estimates, more than five million refugees were forced to leave their homes.