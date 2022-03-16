Russia-Ukraine war, day 21: live updates
Russia-Ukraine war latest news, key developments, photos and videos here
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or are under siege. The Russian army controls the Ukrainian Black Sea coast. Western countries are supplying weapons to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia of unprecedented severity have been introduced. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are ongoing. According to UN estimates, more than 2 million refugees have already left Ukraine after the Russian-Ukrainian war began.
Summary of events by 09.00: Zelensky to address US Congress, civilian was shot by Russian servicemen
🔘Russian troops are slowly approaching Kiev, the fighting around the capital is intensifying. Residents are prohibited from leaving their homes for 35 hours, the mayor of the city has warned of a “difficult and dangerous moment”.
🔘Ukrainian President Zelensky will deliver a video address to members of the US Congress today.
🔘Recent satellite imagery shows that the Ukrainian military has destroyed at least three Russian military helicopters at Kherson Airport in southern Ukraine.
Main events of March 15:
🔘Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he does not expect his country to join NATO. Kyiv has always insisted on NATO membership. Russian President Putin called this intention unacceptable for Russia and later cited it as one of the main reasons for the military invasion of Ukraine.
🔘Negotiations by video between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia have been suspended and will continue on March 16. Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said that there are “fundamental contradictions” during the negotiations, but “of course, there is room for compromise”.
🔘President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered another video message. Here are the key points :
- Russia has begun to voice more realistic positions at the talks, and they continue. Any war ends with an agreement.
- The Russian army has lost equipment and hundreds more soldiers. Among the dead is another general.
- The number of missiles that Russia has used against Ukraine already exceeds 900.
- There are so many air bombs that it is impossible to keep count.
- For Russia, the war will end in shame, poverty and many years of isolation. A cruel repressive system will treat the citizens of the Russian Federation inhumanly.
- The Russian military is holding 400 people, including doctors and patients, “as hostages” in a hospital in Mariupol, the vice mayor said. After several days of siege, hunger has began in the city, there was no electricity, gas and water. On March 15, about 20,000 people were finally able to get out of there.
🔘According to the UN, in Ukraine during the 20 days of the war, at least 691 civilians were killed and 1143 were injured. The organization says that these are only documented victims, and their real number can be many times higher.
Video: Russian military shoots a civilian – Present Tense
In Ukraine:
🔘Ukrainian media reports that Russian warships fired on the coast near the village of Tuzla in the Odessa region.
🔘Zelensky signed a law banning information aimed at promoting Russia’s actions.
🔘Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that according to preliminary data, the restoration of Ukraine after the war with Russia will require $565 billion, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
International response:
🔘The PACE decided to expel the Russian Federation. Nobody voted against. Three abstained. The final decision will be made by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on 17 March. PACE also officially recognized Pridnestrovie as the territory of Moldova occupied by Russia and urged to give Ukraine the means to protect the airspace
🔘Biden on March 16 is going to announce the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of more than $ 1 billion. – The Wall Street Journal
🔘The US Senate unanimously passed a resolution condemning Putin as a war criminal.
🔘Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will participate in the talks in Moscow on Wednesday, and will visit Ukraine on Thursday, March 17.
In Russia:
🔘At a charity concert of Russian rapper Oxxymiron in Istanbul, as part of the Russians Against War campaign, 20,000 dollars have been raised for refugees from Ukraine.
🔘The Kremlin has instructed the regional authorities to organize public actions in support of the Russian army and the war in Ukraine. Events can be held in the form of motor rallies, exhibitions on military topics or videos with residents who speak out in support of Vladimir Putin and military operations in Ukraine. It is also advised to hold flash mobs with participants lining up in the form of the letter Z. Officials and public figures are advised to put the letter Z on their avatars. — RBC
Photo: Kharkov after another night shelling – Trukha