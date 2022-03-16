Russia-Ukraine war, day 21: live updates

Russia-Ukraine war latest news, key developments, photos and videos here

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or are under siege. The Russian army controls the Ukrainian Black Sea coast. Western countries are supplying weapons to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia of unprecedented severity have been introduced. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are ongoing. According to UN estimates, more than 2 million refugees have already left Ukraine after the Russian-Ukrainian war began.