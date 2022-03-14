Russia-Ukraine war, day 19: live updates
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th. Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed by rocket attacks, captured or are under siege. The Russian army controls the Ukrainian Black Sea coast. Western countries are supplying weapons to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia of unprecedented severity have been introduced. According to UN estimates, more than 2 million refugees have already left Ukraine after the Russian-Ukrainian war began. President Zelensky is demanding that NATO closes skies over Ukraine.
Summary of events by 08.30: Russia has established a naval blockade of Ukraine
Russian-Ukrainian negotiations will be held today, on March 14, on the form of a video conference. Zelensky: “Our delegation has a clear task: to do everything so that the meeting of the presidents takes place. It is clear that this is a difficult path, but a necessary one”.
Russia has established a complete naval blockade of Ukraine, effectively cutting the country off from maritime trade – British Ministry of Defense. They believe that in the coming weeks, a massive appearance of Russian troops in the Black Sea should be expected, after one such operation has already been carried out in the Sea of Azov. Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov also said that “the Russian invaders are preparing to carry out a landing in Odessa and the region”.
Hundreds of residents of Ukrainian Kherson staged another demonstration against the Russian occupation, despite warning shots fired at them. Kherson was captured by Russian forces a few days ago after heavy fighting, it is an important Ukrainian port on the Black Sea and on the Dnieper River.
Ukrainian President Zelensky continues to call on NATO leaders to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine: “It’s only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory”. The day before, Russian missiles hit a military base in Yavoriv, just 25 kilometers from Poland, a NATO member state. The US ruled out a no-fly zone over Ukraine because then NATO forces would have to shoot down Russian planes and that would mean an escalation that US President Joe Biden called World War III.
The President of Latvia, Egils Levits, stated the “absolute need for a permanent NATO military base in Latvia” to protect the country from any potential Russian aggression. “NATO should reinforce NATO’s eastern flank. These are the Baltic countries, Poland, Romania, so this will be a strong signal to Moscow that NATO is ready to protect member states”.
Europe and NATO made a mistake regarding Ukraine, preventing it from becoming a member of NATO – German Economy Minister Robert Habeck in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine. “For Europe, for NATO, for the West, it was a mistake to keep the door open for Ukraine and at the same time say: you can’t go there. It’s annoying. Ukraine felt trapped between two fires. We condemned the annexation of Crimea as a violation of international law, but we built Nord Stream 2. We wanted Ukraine to defend itself – and thus the security of Europe – but please, not with our weapons. We must admit that we were inconsistent in our position”.
Work on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union has already begun, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said on Twitter, referring to the decisions of the EU summit on March 11 in Versailles.
Russia is asking China for both military and economic assistance, several Western publications, including the Financial Times and the New York Times, write at once: “As the human cost of Russian aggression mounts rapidly, China must now make a decision. So far, Beijing has only spoken of Russia’s “special military operation in Ukraine,” hinting at an understanding of the stated reasons for the invasion – that the West has “surrounded Russia.” Now China will have to decide if it wants to remain part of the civilized international order. China could have a major impact on negotiations to end the conflict.”
The European Union condemned the abduction by Russian troops of the mayors of two Ukrainian cities located next to each other – Yevgeny Matveev, mayor of the city of Dneprorudnoe and Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol. “This is another attempt to create illegitimate alternative state structures in a sovereign country,” Josep Borrell, EU representative for foreign affairs and security, tweeted.
Up to five thousand Ukrainian refugees arrive daily in the small Polish town of Zamość on the border with Ukraine. After a while, most leave further, but the possibilities of the city are at the limit. “We thought that after the first wave of refugees we would receive significant support from the government and the European Union, but it turned out that we were left alone. We need financial help, otherwise the quality of our hospitality will plummet,” Mayor Andrzej Vnuk.
In Russia
More than 850 people were detained during anti-war protests in 37 Russian cities yesterday March 13 – OVD-Info, an independent Russian human rights group.
The Russian prosecutor’s office has threatened some Western companies with the seizure of assets if they leave the Russian market – in particular, McDonald’s, IBM and Yum Brands (the owner of KFC and Pizza Hut). And local company executives could be arrested if they criticize the Russian government. Because of the threats, some companies began to take out top managers from Russia, writes The Wall Street Journal.
In Russia, the decision to block Instagram came into force. Previously blocked by Facebook, but Instagram is more popular in the country.
VIDEO
VIDEO: French activist Pierre Afner entered the villa of Putin’s daughter Katerina Tikhonova in Biarritz, changed the locks in the house and invited refugees from Ukraine there. As Afner told Insider, the villa has 8 beds and three baths. In the house, the activist found various documents in the name of the former owners of the building – Putin’s former son-in-law Kirill Shamalov and friend of the President of the Russian Federation Gennady Timchenko. The information that Putin is investing in real estate on the Atlantic coast was published by politician Alexander Belyaev back in 1996, it was about money stolen from the St. Putin vehemently denied these accusations and, as the press wrote at the time, claimed that he did not even know where the Atlantic coast was.
VIDEO: Famous British singer Tom Odell sang the song “Another love” for Ukrainian refugees at the Bucharest train station
