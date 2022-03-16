Russia-Ukraine conflict: South Ossetian soldiers go to war "to finish off nazis"

South Ossetian soldiers go to Ukraine

In South Ossetia, fighters of the 4th military base of the 58th army of Russia have been deployed to Ukraine. Part of the contingent of troops stationed in South Ossetia is being transferred to the combat zone.

On March 15, late at night, eyewitnesses filmed heavy armored vehicles with the flags of Russia and South Ossetia moving out of the republic towards the S.Ossetian-Russian border.

Throughout the route, the Russian military convoy was accompanied by young people.

On the streets of Tskhinvali, on the way to the Roksky tunnel and on the territory of Russia, Russian military personnel, including contract soldiers from South Ossetia, were escorted by Ossetian heroic songs, national flags, prayers and wishes of the patronage of the Almighty and the most revered in Ossetia, Saint Uastirdzhi – the patron warriors and travelers in Ossetia.

South Ossetia and the republics of Donbass, whose independence Russia recognized on February 21, developed friendly relations back in 2014, when Tskhinval recognized the independence of the territories that broke away from Ukraine and established diplomatic relations with them.

Since then, South Ossetian volunteers have participated in military operations in eastern Ukraine on the side of Donbass. With the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, volunteers were again drawn from Tskhinval to the regions engulfed in battles.

Three of them are known to have died so far. The republic sympathizes and shares the grief of their loved ones, as the military actions with Georgia are fresh in South Ossetia’s memory. Therefore, many residents of Tskhinvali are experiencing the events in Ukraine especially acutely.

Meanwhile, refugees from Donetsk and Luhansk are arriving in the republic, they are being provided with all the necessary humanitarian assistance.

Moral support for Ossetian volunteers and Russian servicemen is provided by South Ossetian politicians. Thus, the former president of South Ossetia, Eduard Kokoity, called for the unity of South Ossetians and asked them to pray for the fighters.

According to the politician in his telegram channel, a collective prayer service for the soldiers of Ossetia and Russia in Ukraine has been held at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Tskhinvali.

“Our guys are going to Ukraine to finish off the Nazis who are terrorizing their people. They are highly motivated, I have talked to many. They’re coming to avenge our brothers! There are relatives and friends of those who died in Ukraine. I myself feel the urge to go there! Guys, you are taking a piece of my heart with you! I wish your families endurance and patience! May you return alive and healthy with victory!”, this is how Kokoity commented on the video footage of the transfer of military personnel from South Ossetia to Ukraine.

