Elections in South Ossetia: Ex-President Kokoity appeals CEC refusal to register him

The initiative group of Eduard Kokoity, the former president of South Ossetia of 2004-2011, appealed to the Supreme Court of South Ossetia against the decision to refuse registration of the initiative group of voters. This is reported by the “Caucasian Knot”.

The presidential elections in South Ossetia are scheduled for April 10. By February 16, four parties had named their contenders for the presidency, and another 15 people were nominated by initiative groups.

On February 18, former President Eduard Kokoity was nominated as a candidate. However, on February 21, the Central Electoral Commission refused to register him. The reason is the failure to fulfill the conditions for participation in the presidential elections, in particular the permanent resident requirement, which Kokoity did not meet as he had lived in Moscow for several years.

Eduard Kokoity was the President of South Ossetia from 2001 to 2011. In 2017, he ran in the presidential elections, but also did meet the residency requirement, he was denied registration.

Eduard Kokoity has already stated that he will not support any of the other candidates, and he is sure that he will end being registered anyway. “The application was submitted to the court on February 25”, a representative of the initiative group of the former president told the “Caucasian Knot”. “The Supreme Court is obliged to consider our complaint within three working days and give an answer”.

Eduard Kokoity.

Late in the evening on February 25, a call appeared on social media for Eduard Kokoity’s supporters to come to the meeting in support of him.

However, at the stated time, the territory where the rally was announced got deserted. Because of the rainy weather, Kokoity held his meeting at the Liga cafe.

At his meeting, the former president called the CEC members “incompetent”.

“On my part, there will also be a complaint to the Ministry of Internal Affairs against some members of the CEC who disseminated my personal data … I will prove to all the people that since 2017 we have had a quiet, systematic coup d’état here. I know what kind of threats from heads of departments come to those employees of the public sector who attend my meetings. People are threatened with dismissals, they are put under pressure by KGB officers. We will work, and let no one think that we gave up”, Eduard Kokoity said at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by school teachers, teachers of the South Ossetian State University and pensioners.

Despite the fact that Kokoity said that he would not support anyone in these elections and would try to register himself, many are sure that he simply does not yet know how the final of the election campaign will turn out, writes Caucasian Knot.

According to the correspondent, if during the previous elections voters had supported one specific candidate long before the elections, now there is more apathy in society and the choice is not obvious.

