Russia’s foreign ministry on Georgia

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, praised the actions of Georgia’s authorities, saying they were following a “path of protecting national interests”. She said Moscow seeks to develop “pragmatic relations” with Georgia.

Zakharova added that Tbilisi had not succumbed to external pressure and had rejected what she described as a “Ukrainian or Moldovan scenario” promoted by some Western countries.

Zakharova said that Georgia, despite hopes of joining NATO and integrating into the European Union, had recognised what she described as the false nature of Western promises. She said Tbilisi wants to pursue an independent policy. Zakharova added that Moscow considers it important for Georgia to remain sovereign and not become a “plaything” in the hands of other powers.

“We are trying to build pragmatic relations with Georgia,” Zakharova said. “We believe our relations are natural because of good neighbourliness, close historical and cultural ties, and spiritual unity. We note steps taken by Tbilisi to protect the traditional values and customs of Georgian society from externally imposed neoliberal views aimed at erasing Georgia’s national identity.”

The spokeswoman also pointed to economic factors. She said trade turnover between Georgia and Russia rose by 6% in 2025 to $2.7bn. She added that the number of Russian tourists increased by 11% to 1.6 million.

According to Zakharova, Russia and the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States remain Georgia’s main trading partners. She described them as, in effect, an “irreplaceable market”.

On the resumption of political dialogue, Zakharova said there are currently no prerequisites for it. She recalled the period of Mikheil Saakashvili’s rule, when diplomatic relations were severed. She added that more citizens and politicians in Georgia now understand that the country’s prosperity depends not on confrontation, but on cooperation and dialogue with Russia.

Zakharova also described the decision by Vladimir Putin to restore direct flights between Georgia and Russia in May 2023 as a “triumph of common sense”.

“I will never forget how the first [direct] flight in many years took place and how people rejoiced,” Zakharova said. “They were not celebrating the launch of some unique, highly profitable economic project. They were celebrating a display of common sense.

“Families, friends and businesspeople gained the chance to reconnect and to fly without stopovers, as they had done for decades before someone’s ill will put an end to it.

“In this specific example — the resumption of direct air links,” she added, referring to the case cited by JAMnews, “we saw the triumph of justice. Dark evil was defeated by goodwill.”

