Russia remains the main importer of electricity in Georgia. During the 11 months of 2021, electricity imports increased by 41.5% compared to the same period last year.

However, increased imports from Russia are also linked to increased consumption in Abkhazia – 909 million kWh of electricity imported from Russia goes there.

As Levan Mebonia, General Director of Enguri HPP, told Business Formula, if the Abkhaz side does not reduce electricity consumption, Enguri HPP will be shut down. According to him, the problem is related to insufficient water resources.

According to the electricity market operator, in January-November, Georgia bought a total of 1 billion 798 million kWh of electricity, of which about 61.6% came from Russia. During this period, Georgia bought 528.8 million kWh of electricity from Azerbaijan, and 161.2 million kWh from Turkey.

Electricity consumption has also increased – compared to the same period in 2020, Georgia consumed 25.4% more electricity.

Until now, the share of electricity imports from Russia to Georgia in total imports ranged from 13% – 35%.

For example, in 2020, the rate of Russian imports increased to 35%, and in the first 8 months of this year, the share of electricity imports from Russia in total imports was 61%. Consequently, this year, Georgia is buying most of its electricity from Russia.

In recent years, Russian electricity imports have changed as follows:

● In 2017, Georgia purchased 452.2 million kWh of electricity from Russia, accounting for 30% of total imports;

● In 2018, the share of Russian electricity in total imports decreased significantly and amounted to 13.6%;

● In 2019, the share of electricity imports was 32%.

It should be noted that if Namakhvani HPP was built, it would be the largest energy project in the history of the country after the declaration of independence. The project was to be implemented by Turkey’s largest construction company and cost $ 800 million, although the Turkish company terminated its contract with the Georgian side on September 22 this year.