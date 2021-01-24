'Freedom for Navalny!' Thousands rally in support of opposition politician throughout Russia. Photos, video
Massive protests took place across Russia on January 23 demanding the release of arrested opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Rallies and marches were held in large cities across Russia yesterday, with more than 40,000 people coming out in Moscow alone.
The protesters chanted “Freedom to Navalny!”, “Putin is a thief” and “Russia will be free!”
Police and National Guard detachments were mobilized against the protesters. Novaya Gazeta writes that on the evening of January 23, more than 1,600 people were detained throughout the country, of which more than 500 were in Moscow.
Several journalists were detained and beaten.
Even before the start of the rally, the wife of Alexei Navalny, Yulia, was detained.
In Moscow, there were several clashes between the police and the protesters. According to the authorities, 39 security officials were injured.