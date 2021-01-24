ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Alexei Navalny
Alexei Navalny

'Freedom for Navalny!' Thousands rally in support of opposition politician throughout Russia. Photos, video

Massive protests took place across Russia on January 23 demanding the release of arrested opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

A protest rally demanding the release of the leader of the Russian opposition Alexei Navalny. St. Petersburg, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Rallies and marches were held in large cities across Russia yesterday, with more than 40,000 people coming out in Moscow alone.

The protesters chanted “Freedom to Navalny!”, “Putin is a thief” and “Russia will be free!”

REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
REUTERS/Yuri Belyat
REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Police and National Guard detachments were mobilized against the protesters. Novaya Gazeta writes that on the evening of January 23, more than 1,600 people were detained throughout the country, of which more than 500 were in Moscow.

Several journalists were detained and beaten.

Even before the start of the rally, the wife of Alexei Navalny, Yulia, was detained.

Detention of a protester at a rally in support of the arrested leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny. Moscow, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Belyat
REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov –
REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

In Moscow, there were several clashes between the police and the protesters. According to the authorities, 39 security officials were injured.

A wounded participant in a rally in support of the arrested leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny. Moscow, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Clashes between police and protesters in support of the arrested leader of the Russian opposition Alexei Navalny. Moscow, January 23, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

