ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Russia

Russia banned from Olympics, int'l competitions for 2 years

messenger vk-black email copy print

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne has approved the sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and for two years banned Russia from participating in the Olympic games and other international competitions under the national flag.

The ban will be in effect until December 16, 2022.

Russia has also been deprived of the right to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as world championships for two years.

In December 2019, the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) suspended Russia from participating in the Olympic Games and other major international competitions for four years. After that, Russia filed an appeal with the CAS.

At the same time, the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) do not follow the decisions of WADA, so the restrictions will not be affected.

In 2017, the former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov, submitted to WADA his diaries describing the doping system by Russian athletes at the Sochi Olympics.

The texts stated that the samples were changed with clean ones and only after that they were examined for the presence of prohibited drugs.

After that, the International Olympic Committee disqualified athletes from Russia, annulled their results at the 2014 Games and suspended the membership of the country’s Olympic Committee.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews