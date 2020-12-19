Russia banned from Olympics, int'l competitions for 2 years

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne has approved the sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and for two years banned Russia from participating in the Olympic games and other international competitions under the national flag.

The ban will be in effect until December 16, 2022.

Russia has also been deprived of the right to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as world championships for two years.

In December 2019, the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) suspended Russia from participating in the Olympic Games and other major international competitions for four years. After that, Russia filed an appeal with the CAS.

At the same time, the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) do not follow the decisions of WADA, so the restrictions will not be affected.

In 2017, the former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov, submitted to WADA his diaries describing the doping system by Russian athletes at the Sochi Olympics.

The texts stated that the samples were changed with clean ones and only after that they were examined for the presence of prohibited drugs.

After that, the International Olympic Committee disqualified athletes from Russia, annulled their results at the 2014 Games and suspended the membership of the country’s Olympic Committee.