In Abkhazia, the opposition organization Aiaaira proposed holding a referendum on early presidential elections. The Central Electoral Committee has already registered an initiative group for holding a referendum. It remains to collect 10,000 signatures.

The group consists of 36 people. Almost all of them represent the Aiaaira organization. Its leader, Hero of Abkhazia Vianor Ashba, has been regularly calling on President Aslan Bzhaniya to resign early since the end of last year. To convey this demand to the president, Ashba used all means, from written appeals and appeals on television to a personal meeting with the president.

However, Aslan Bzhaniya, whose presidency expires only in April 2025, refused to leave ahead of time. And now Vianor Ashba is going to resort to a referendum to achieve the goal.

It is proposed to submit the question to the referendum: “Do you consider it necessary to hold early presidential elections in the Republic of Abkhazia?”

The Aiaaira organization was established in November 2021 by veterans of the Georgian-Abkhazian war.

Other opposition organizations have not yet declared their support for the idea of early elections.

