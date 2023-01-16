Leader of Abkhazian opposition confronts Bzhaniya

Ardzinba confronts Bzhaniya



The leader of the Abkhazian opposition, Adgur Ardzinba, believes that President of the Republic Aslan Bzhaniya’s three years in office were enough to fulfill his election promises. Ardzinba suggested this by asking a series of rhetorical questions.

“I will not focus on your activities in the opposition and on your statements and conclusions during that period, but I want to talk about the pre-election stage,” Ardzinba wrote, adding:

You promised that after three years in power the number of traffic accidents and deaths would be halved, otherwise you would leave your post. When can we expect your resignation or are these just empty words?

You said that after half of his time in office, the head of state should hold a referendum on confidence and support for policy. When can we expect a referendum, or are these just words down the drain?

You said the state is not able to employ a certain number of officials, and the state apparatus would be significantly reduced. When can we expect the reform of public administration? Or is it just words again?

Can you give an unequivocal answer – will the import VAT be canceled or will the rust that covered our economy disappear over time?

You are so diligently promoting in the Parliament the Pitsunda transfer and amendments to the Law “On the Electricity Industry”, and have not said a word about when the Law “On Combating Organized Crime” you promised would be adopted. Or is this irrelevant to you? We would like to hear specific dates for the adoption of this law.

You said that when appointed to key positions, nepotism and nepotism should be excluded, but now it is your friends and relatives who work as high-ranking officials, quickly turning into successful “businessmen”.

At one time, your supporters almost brought the country to civil war because of your alleged poisoning, accusing everyone and everything of inaction. However, when you came to power, you never initiated an investigation.

You talked a lot about the personal responsibility of officials, but so far no one in your government has been held accountable for the failure in the fight against coronavirus and for the fact that pensioners stood in lines in front of ATMs during the pandemic, for the deliberately erroneous decision to legalize mining and the collapse of the country’s energy system, for signing a defective agreement on the Pitsunda transfer with errors in coordinates — and for many other high-profile incidents, the participants of which were high-ranking officials.

Ardzinba also directed such questions to Abkhaz society, with the subtext that Bzhaniya should resign:

“Do you think that long-suffering Abkhazia with a rich history and culture can be led by a man who does not keep his promises nor his word?

Is such a person capable of leading our people through this difficult, unstable time?

Is it possible to trust him with the fate of our people in a critical historical period, when the question of the survival of our ethnic group confronts us?

