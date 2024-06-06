"Armenia's foreign policy should be decided by referendum." Opinion from Yerevan

Referendum on Armenia’s foreign policy

“The decision to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), operating under the auspices of Russia, should not be made by one person – Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan,” says Aram Sargsyan, leader of the “Republic” party.

According to Sargsyan, the prime minister should declare himself a “supporter of complementary policy,” but there are different public sentiments in the country, so he decided to put the issue to a referendum.

The politician stated that he proposed holding a referendum to determine the country’s foreign policy course both in writing and verbally. He suggested setting the referendum date in Armenia before November, coinciding with the US presidential elections. According to him, the prime minister “agreed on some points and disagreed on others.” He did not provide further details of the conversation with Pashinyan.

Aram Sargsyan justifies his proposal for a referendum by recalling: “According to the constitution, issues concerning the Republic of Armenia’s membership in supranational international organizations are decided through referendums. And the European Union is precisely such a supranational structure.”

The politician refers to Article 205 of the Armenian Constitution. It also states that in this case, “the decision to hold a referendum at the government’s proposal is made by the National Assembly – by a majority of votes from the total number of deputies.

“Russians are ‘at war’ with us”

The leader of the “Republic” party, Aram Sargsyan, says he first proposed to the prime minister to leave the Russian military bloc in November 2020, right after the 44-day war in Karabakh. He has repeatedly returned to this topic since then. According to him, Pashinyan “always made some comments, and it would be incorrect to say they were entirely unfounded.”

Sargsyan mentioned that some of Armenia’s partners also have “reservations regarding the specific timing of withdrawal” from both the CSTO military bloc and the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union. They urge Yerevan to “exercise caution.”

The politician claims that these countries “helped and continue to help Armenia in the most challenging times.” Therefore, Sargsyan believes that for decisions beyond these boundaries, “serious justifications are needed.” However, he still holds the opinion that Armenia should immediately leave the CSTO:

“I am confident that neither Macron nor the US would be offended by this. It is our decision to make. By staying in the CSTO and the EAEU, we expose ourselves to greater risks than by leaving these structures. And our partners would definitely welcome these steps.”

He insists on exiting Russian integration structures, acknowledging the possibility of economic sanctions:

“The Russians have made their decision regarding us; they are ‘at war’ with us. Whether we leave the CSTO or not, they will take punitive measures. What course are we taking? Do we stay with the Russians, as Nagorno-Karabakh did until its last day, or do we turn towards the West?“

What will a referendum achieve?

Sargsyan is confident that a referendum and an open shift towards the West will enhance Armenia’s security:

“Armenia’s security system will rise at least one level diplomatically. An attack on Armenia would then be seen as an attack on a state aspiring towards Europe.”

Additionally, Sargsyan suggests that this move would facilitate the visa liberalization process and increase foreign investments in Armenia. He believes that under “serious pressure” from leading European countries, military threats will also be mitigated.

“Armenia’s development is only possible with the West”

Aram Sargsyan believes that Armenia now has the chance to become the most democratic, prosperous, and economically developed country in the region:

“For this, the country has both specialists with exceptional capabilities and natural resources. Armenia can become the fastest-developing country in the region. But this can only be achieved in partnership with the West.“

The politician asserts that Russia does not support democratic reforms, is not ready to invest in Armenia, and is not interested in implementing new technologies.

“Russia needs its military potential for itself and cannot provide it to us. Therefore, it cannot ensure regional balance and our security. Armenia’s development is only possible with the West,” he stated.