"The EU is an ally of Armenia's peaceful agenda," - Armenian political analyst

The European Union is Armenia‘s ally in establishing peace in the region. Developing relations with European partners is vital for the country’s security, according to political analyst Ruben Mehrabyan.

He believes that the EU provides Armenia with ‘appropriate tools to support peace,’ but Yerevan should continue to collaborate on security directly with various European countries.

The political analyst also stated that it is time for Armenian authorities to take ‘preparatory steps to apply for full EU membership, initiate membership negotiations, and give reforms a pro-European direction.’

“Armenia-EU Relations Have Become Strategic”

Ruben Mehrabyan stated that relations between Armenia and the European Union are steadily advancing and have already acquired a strategic character. He emphasized that the European Union is the country’s main support for implementing democratic reforms.

According to him, EU support is extremely important for transforming Armenia into a European-style state and beyond:

“The EU plays an invaluable role in ensuring our security by sending European observers to the region, who conduct daily patrols on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.”

The political analyst appreciates the cooperation between authorities and Brussels but suggests working even more closely with “key capitals.” Among them, he names Paris, Berlin, and Rome, which he believes form the “backbone trio of the EU.”

“Armenia’s European integration will only benefit Iran”

Mehrabyan emphasizes that Armenia’s closer ties with Europe are not directed against any country, including Iran. If Armenia becomes a full member of the EU, it will only benefit Tehran, the expert believes.

Currently, Turkey has “captured half of Iran’s economy,” which Tehran cannot be pleased with, he underscores:

“The opportunity to rectify this situation may come through proximity to the EU via Armenia.”

According to the political analyst, “a clash of interests between Yerevan and Tehran over Armenia’s Eurointegration is impossible.”

However, Mehrabyan does not rule out the possibility of “provocative actions by third countries that will try to hinder further development of Armenia-EU relations.” In this regard, he suggests that authorities “counteract such processes through diplomatic work.”

“Armenia is not yet ready to integrate into the European economy”

Regarding the economy, the political analyst believes that Armenia is not yet ready to integrate into the European economy, although it is “capable of setting this task for itself and solving it.” Mehrabyan advises framing it as a “strategic goal”:

“Just because we are not ready for something at the moment doesn’t mean we should step back and say it’s difficult. Yes, it will be difficult, but from today onwards, we must set this task for ourselves and move forward.“

Eurointegration entails long-term work, says Mehrabyan, and even after joining the EU, reforms must continue and development must continue to meet European standards.

He also touched on the process of visa liberalization with EU countries. To achieve visa-free travel, the expert declared two factors important:

how well the country completes its “homework,”

how the Armenian diplomacy presents this information on compliance.

“It is necessary to work in such a way that the process of visa liberalization starts as soon as possible,” the political analyst is convinced.

