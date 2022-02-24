Rugby Europe postpones match between Georgia and Russia scheduled for February 27



Rugby match between Georgia and Russia is postponed indefinitely

The rugby match between Georgia and Russia, which was supposed to take place on February 27 in Tbilisi, has been postponed indefinitely.

In the third round of the European Rugby Championship 2022, the Georgian team was supposed to play with Russia, but Rugby Europe postponed the match.

The decision was made “due to the current situation”, Rugby Europe said in a statement.

According to the Georgian Rugby Union, since the game was to be held under the auspices of the 2023 World Cup, Rugby Europe is consulting with World Rugby, after which the approximate dates for the match will be determined.

The snow rugby championship, which was supposed to be held in Moscow on February 27-28, has also been cancelled. The match between the women’s teams of Spain and Russia in Madrid on February 26 will take place.

On the morning of February 24, Russia began bombing Ukraine,.

Under the pretext of protecting the “people’s republics” recognized by Russia, President Putin announced the launch of a “special operation” in Ukraine. Shortly after this announcement, the bombing of strategic facilities in the suburbs of Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, began.