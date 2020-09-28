Quarantine in Azerbaijan extended another month

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has decided to extend the countrywide quarantine until November 2. Public transportation will stop operating on the weekends.

• Tourism, the pandemic and the lounge chair renter. Video

The quarantine, which was introduced due to the coronavirus, was scheduled to end on September 30. Today, the government extended it another month.

During this time, buses and metros will be prohibited from running on Saturdays and Sundays.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Azerbaijan has reported 40,061 cases of coronavirus. 588 of them have died, and 1748 are still in treatment.