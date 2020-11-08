Thousands of protests dispersed in Tbilisi with water cannon. Photos

In the center of Tbilisi, thousands protesting against the falsification of the results of the parliamentary elections, which took place on October 31, have been dispersed on November 8, by water cannon after protesters threw stones.

There are some injured.

The main protest took place starting at 3 pm in front of the parliament. The opposition presented an ultimatum to the government – the chairman of the Central Election Commission, Tamar Zhvania, had to resign by 20.00. It is she who is accused of falsifying the vote count.

Opposition leaders took turns from the rostrum, interspersed with performances by famous musicians.

The government called the opposition ultimatum absurd.

The opposition also demands early parliamentary elections and the release of those detained on political grounds.

If the demands are not met, the opposition intends to turn the protest into a permanent one.

Tents have already been brought to the parliament building.

The situation is complicated by the fact that from tomorrow, November 9, a curfew has been announced in Tbilisi and several other large cities in Georgia due to a new wave of coronavirus infections – it will be prohibited to be on the street from 22:00 to 05:00.

Opposition leaders said the restrictions were adopted specifically to stop the protest. They intend to remain at the protest site in any case. All participants are encouraged to wear masks and try to keep their distance.

In front of the podium, there is a large poster on which the informal ruler of Georgia, the ruling Georgian Dream party, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, is holding hands with the leader of North Korea.

The rally in Tbilisi began at three in the afternoon.

The opposition parties first gathered their supporters in different parts of the city, and then came to the parliament building on the central Rustaveli Avenue.

The protest was supported by almost the entire opposition, dozens of large and small parties, with different platforms and views. Among the protesters are political groups who crossed the threshold of 1 percent and got into parliament – and those who did not get the required number of votes as well.

The Alliance of Patriots Party, which has a reputation for being pro-Russian, is not participating. Its leaders Irma Inashvili and David Tarkhan-Muravi also announced falsification of the elections and do not intend to take up their mandates in parliament, but declined to participate in the street protest.

The politicians speaking at the podium address Bidzina Ivanishvili directly, the oligarch and head of the ruling Georgian Dream party, whom many in Georgia and abroad regard as the country’s informal ruler.

“Ivanishvili, Georgia is not you. You are a usurper, and if you do not leave [of your own will], Georgia will force you to leave,” said Nika Melia, one of the leaders of the United National Movement.

“None of us will enter parliament – we will not talk and deal with the traitors who stole the votes,” said Mamuka Khazaradze, leader of the Lelo party.

“I am proud to stand here with people who have given up privileges, from working in parliament. You cannot start your [new political] life with injustice, you cannot stand on the side of lies,” said David Bakradze, leader of the European Georgia party.

Republican David Berdzenishvili called on the country’s strategic partners to help the opposition defend the choice of the Georgian people.