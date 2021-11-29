Private laboratories in Abkhazia banned from issuing QR codes to Covid-19 patients

Covid-19 QR codes in Abkhazia

In Abkhazia, private laboratories have been banned from issuing QR codes to patients who recovered from Covid-19, even if tests show the presence of the antibodies. According to unofficial sources, the government is thus trying to stimulate the vaccination process, the rate of which remains extremely low.

In total, by the end of November 12, 1,000 people got vaccinated with Sputnik-V, the only vaccine available for the population of Abkhazia. Considering that the population of the republic is 240,000 people, it turns out that only 5% of the population is vaccinated.

Without a QR code, traveling to Russia for residents of Abkhazia will be problematic. In Russia, QR codes must be presented for visiting any mass cultural and entertainment events, theaters and museums. In many regions of Russia, QR codes are also needed when checking into hotels, or visiting educational institutions (including schools and kindergartens), visiting healthcare facilities or using public transport.

Low vaccination rates are reflected in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The total number of detected cases of COVID-19 in Abkhazia since the beginning of the pandemic is 35,000, as well as 530 deaths. In reality, the mortality rate significantly exceeds the official data, since only deaths registered in Abkhaz clinics are included in the official statistics.

All patients who were taken to Russian and Georgian medical institutions and then died there are also not included in the official statistics, as well as those who died of Covid-19 after being discharged from the clinic.

Experts suggest that the total Covid-19 death toll and its consequences in Abkhazia ranges between 800-900 people.



Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable