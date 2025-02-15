Presidential elections in Abkhazia: Russia deports Turkish Abkhazians who tried to vote

Abkhazia elections: Russia deports Turkish Abkhaz voters

A major incident occurred during Abkhazia’s snap presidential elections today, on February 15, involving members of the large Abkhaz diaspora in Turkey.

Two days before the vote, Ankara blocked the opening of a polling station in Turkey. In response, some Turkish Abkhazians traveled to Abkhazia to cast their ballots.

However, upon arriving from Istanbul in Sochi, several were denied entry into Russia and deported back to Turkey. They were also issued a 10-year ban from entering Russia, with no explanation given.

During the pre-election period, Russian media and social media bloggers widely promoted the narrative that popular opposition leader and presidential candidate Adgur Ardzinba was a “pro-Turkish candidate” and anti-Russian. Ardzinba and many experts have strongly denied these claims.

Commentary

Inal Khashig, editor of “Chegemskaya Pravda” and JAMnews editor in Abkhazia: “We have somehow gotten used to Abkhazians being stripped of their Russian citizenship. But I still don’t understand why Moscow is doing this.

Now, however, these ‘sanctions’ have extended to Abkhazians without Russian citizenship. Today, renowned musician Baras Kudjba received a notice banning him from entering Russia for 10 years.

Several members of the Abkhaz diaspora were also denied entry and deported to Turkey. I believe the foreign ministry should intervene and try to resolve this issue.”

As of 3:00 PM, voter turnout stood at 43.5%—57,854 people. Five candidates are running for president: opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba, Robert Arshba, Oleg Bartsits, Badra Gunba (the pro-government candidate openly backed by Moscow), and Adgur Khurkhumal. At polling stations in Moscow, 1,477 people voted, while in Cherkessk, 1,282 cast their ballots, according to Central Election Commission chairman Dmitry Marshan.

Overall, the election is proceeding without major incidents. There have been minor violations at some polling stations, which the Central Election Commission promptly addressed.

For instance, at a polling station in Cherkessk, Russia, an individual attempted to vote using someone else’s Abkhaz passport.

As a result, voting at the station was briefly suspended for 30 minutes before resuming.

