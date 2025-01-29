Abkhaz politicians stripped of Russian citizenship say they are punished for patriotism

Abkhaz politicians stripped of Russian citizenship

Abkhaz MP Kan Kvarchia and opposition figure Levan Mikaa, who were reportedly stripped of their Russian citizenship according to Russian media, held a briefing. The politicians stated that they have not yet received official confirmation but have independently verified the information through their own sources.

The key question remains: why? Media reports only mention that Russian security services saw their actions as a threat to national security, but the specifics of these actions or the nature of the alleged threat remain unclear.

However, this question is largely rhetorical. The answer is obvious—Kan Kvarchia and Levan Mikaa have been among the most vocal and uncompromising opponents of agreements and laws that benefit the Kremlin but not Abkhazia.

One such case is the controversial investment agreement granting Russian investors unprecedented privileges in Abkhazia. In November 2024, the opposition managed to block its ratification—a move that has clearly angered the Kremlin. Now, both Kvarchia and Mikaa, as well as the Abkhaz opposition as a whole, are facing Moscow’s retaliation.

Kan Kvarchia and Levan Mikaa say they do not understand how defending Abkhazia’s interests could be classified as a “threat to Russia’s security.”

“We have always acted in the interests of our homeland and have never gone against Russia. The circumstances under which we lost our citizenship raise questions. The wording about a ‘security threat’ is baffling. We have not violated Russian laws while engaging in politics in Abkhazia. Our actions have always been for the benefit of the Abkhaz people, not against Russia,” said Levan Mikaa.

Kan Kvarchia, for his part, noted that he had openly supported Vladimir Putin in Russia’s presidential election, making the accusations of anti-Russian sentiment particularly puzzling.

“I have one question: what Russian law did we break? We have dual citizenship, we are Abkhaz citizens, and we engage in domestic politics here. Why should that concern anyone?

As far as I recall, the only law I may have broken in Russia was exceeding the speed limit—and I paid my fines for that. Beyond that, I don’t remember violating any Russian laws,” Kvarchia said indignantly.

Stripping Kan Kvarchia and Levan Mikaa of their Russian citizenship not only restricts their rights but also isolates them from the world, as Abkhazia’s passport is not internationally recognized. Moreover, they claim that losing Russian citizenship means they are now banned from entering Russia altogether.

“I get the feeling that being a patriot, being Abkhaz, loving your people, and defending their interests is now considered a threat to Russia’s national security. We tell [the Russian side]: let’s find common ground, let’s work out a solution that benefits both sides. But no—they want to break us, they want to force us into submission,” Kvarchia said.

Kvarchia and Mikaa have called on all candidates in Abkhazia’s presidential election (set for 15 February) to take a stance on the issue. They believe this decision could have serious consequences for the future and requires intervention from the Abkhaz government, as well as a clear position from those seeking the presidency.

