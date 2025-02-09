Abkhazia continues to discuss the presidential candidate's "unlawful" communications with the Kremlin

Gunba’s Moscow visit criticized in Abkhazia

Public and allegedly official contacts between Abkhazian presidential candidate Badra Gunba and high-ranking Russian officials have sparked outrage among the Abkhaz opposition and the public. They believe that by doing so, Gunba is assuming powers he does not have and violating election laws.

On February 15, 2025, Abkhazia will hold early presidential elections with five candidates participating. All of them actively emphasize their strong pro-Russian stance, stressing that Russia’s support is a critical factor for the survival of Abkhazia, which remains unrecognized by most of the international community. Badra Gunba – the candidate backed by former president Aslan Bzhania, who was forced to resign in November 2024 following mass protests. Gunba served as vice president during Bzhania’s rule. Moscow has shown clear favoritism toward him.

– the candidate backed by former president Aslan Bzhania, who was forced to resign in November 2024 following mass protests. Gunba served as vice president during Bzhania’s rule. Moscow has shown clear favoritism toward him. Adgur Ardzinba – opposition leader.

– opposition leader. Oleg Bartsits – former trade representative of Abkhazia in Russia.

– former trade representative of Abkhazia in Russia. Robert Arshba – former head of Abkhazia’s Chamber of Accounts.

– former head of Abkhazia’s Chamber of Accounts. Shamil Adzinba – leader of the “People’s Party of Abkhazia.” Experts believe that none of the candidates is a clear frontrunner capable of winning in the first round, making a runoff likely.

Last week, Badra Gunba, who does not currently hold any official position, visited Moscow, where he was warmly received at the highest level.

As an “Abkhaz political figure,” he met with government representatives and reached “agreements” under which Russia resumed socio-economic assistance to Abkhazia.

However, in Abkhazia itself, this sparked not so much joy as confusion.

On what grounds is a presidential candidate negotiating with the Kremlin on behalf of Abkhazia? This question is being raised by the campaign teams of other candidates, as well as politicians and public figures.

Chairman of the “Forum for National Unity of Abkhazia” party, Aslan Bartsits: “A person who supposedly solves the country’s problems in a single day raises many questions among our people. We are witnessing a grand farce staged by individuals who are ready to continue plundering the republic.”

Chairman of the veteran organization “Aiaaira,” Hero of Abkhazia, Vianor Ashba: “This is a blatant violation of the constitution. A person who has not gained the support of his own people is now seeking support in another country.”

Youth movement “ҲараҲ Пицунда”: “What right does a presidential candidate have to represent Abkhazia at meetings of such a high level? Why is this being done bypassing the acting president? How can such blatant violations of the law be ignored by oversight bodies? These actions do not just undermine the integrity of the elections—they discredit Abkhazia as a state governed by law.”

The chairman of the very same “oversight body,” that is, the Central Election Commission, Dmitry Marshan, stated: “If Badra Gunba’s visit is considered official for the Russian Federation, then for Abkhazia, Gunba cannot in any way act as an official representative.”

Marshan promised to give a legal assessment of Gunba’s actions and determine whether there was a direct violation of electoral law.

“If he assumed obligations or signed any documents, then from a legal standpoint, he had no right to do so,” said the chairman of the Central Election Commission.

