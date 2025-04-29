Police raids underway in Georgia at homes of activists and foundation leaders

Police raids homes of Georgian activists

Since the morning of 29 April, raids have been carried out in Georgia at the homes of Nanuka Zhorzholiani — founder of a foundation that supports protesters and political prisoners — opposition activist Mariam Badzhelidze, and Aleko Tsikitishvili, head of the Human Rights Centre.

Videos published by civil activists show prosecutors entering the homes of all three based on a judge’s warrant. Aleko Tsikitishvili had personal belongings confiscated, including his phone. Nanuka Zhorzholiani and Mariam Badzhelidze managed to go live during the search.

Nanuka Zhorzholiani’s livestream:

Mariam Badzhelidze’s livestream:

Prosecutors informed Mariam Badzhelidze that the judge’s warrant referred to Articles 318 and 319 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which deal with “sabotage” and “assisting a foreign state, foreign organisation, or an organisation under foreign control in hostile activities.”

Notably, Georgia’s single-party parliament, dominated by Georgian Dream, recently added a new article on “treason” to the Criminal Code, under which “sabotage and aiding hostile foreign activity” are now considered acts of treason.

According to the amendments introduced by Georgian Dream, the following are now defined as treasonous acts:

Violating Georgia’s territorial integrity;

Concluding or negotiating an unconstitutional agreement;

Undermining Georgia’s external security;

Joining a foreign intelligence service;

Threatening Georgia’s defence capability;

Disclosing state secrets;

Espionage;

Plotting or attempting a coup to forcibly change the constitutional order;

Sabotage;

Assisting a foreign state, foreign organisation, or organisation under foreign control in hostile activity.

On 17 March 2025, Georgia froze the accounts of funds supporting fined protesters and the families of political prisoners — including the Nanuka Foundation, the Nika Gilauri Foundation, and the Tbilisi Human Rights House.

In its statement, the Prosecutor’s Office said the assets were frozen as part of an investigation into “sabotage and assistance to hostile activity.”

The statement also noted that the investigation involved a detailed review of the financial transactions of individuals and organisations suspected of “various unlawful — and in some cases criminal — activities linked to the ongoing protests.”