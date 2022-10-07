Pashinyan-Erdogan first meeting: “Both stressed the importance of direct contacts”

First metting Pashinyan-Erdogan

On the evening of October 6 a meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Turkey took place in Prague at the summit of the European Political Community. This was the first meeting between the leaders of the two countries since the beginning of the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.

A year ago, the President of Turkey said that Nikol Pashinyan had conveyed to him an offer to meet through the Prime Minister of Georgia, but the meeting never took place. Prior to these negotiations, Pashinyan and Erdogan only spoke by phone in early July 2022.

There is not much information about the first meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Turkey. The official press service of the Armenian government says that Nikol Pashinyan and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed not only steps to normalize Armenian-Turkish relations, but also regional processes.

All the details about the Pashinyan-Erdogan meeting known at the time of publication, how the process of normalizing Armenian-Turkish relations is going, as well as expert comment.

Before the talks began, photos and videos of informal communication between the leaders of Armenia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and France appeared on social networks.

“The need for the speedy implementation of agreements”

After the meeting in Prague, the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported that in the context of the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations

both sides stressed the importance of direct contacts and high-level meetings,

discussed the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations and possible further steps in this direction,

exchanged views on regional processes.

Pashinyan and Erdogan also discussed agreements reached by the special representatives of the two countries during their last meeting. In July, they agreed to ensure the possibility of crossing the Armenian-Turkish land border for citizens of third countries, as well as to start direct air transportation of goods between Armenia and Turkey. However, these agreements have not yet been fulfilled. The government’s message says that Pashinyan and Erdogan “emphasized the need for their speedy implementation.”

First metting Pashinyan-Erdogan

Video of informal communication before negotiations

The Pashinyan-Erdogan meeting was held jointly with the foreign ministers of both countries and the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey for the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.

A few days before his trip to Prague, the Armenian prime minister said that he intended to discuss “bilateral relations and regional issues” in the event of a meeting with Erdogan. Pashinyan also said that the meetings planned in Prague, in fact, fit into the “discussion of the peace agenda” between Armenia and Azerbaijan. On the eve of the Pashinyan-Erdogan talks, the pro-government Turkish newspaper Sabah wrote that the Turkish president would convey his wishes to the Armenian prime minister. One of them concerns the venue for meetings of special representatives. Turkey believes that they should be held in Turkey and Armenia, and not in third countries. In addition, Erdogan will insist that in order to ease tensions in the region, Armenia “should refrain from provocations and sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.”

Dialogue Yerevan-Ankara: what happened before the meeting of the heads of state

Talks about the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations intensified after the 2020 Karabakh war. The process moved into a practical phase at the end of 2021, when Yerevan and Ankara appointed special representatives to start bilateral negotiations.

Turkey officially recognized the Republic of Armenia on December 24, 1991, but diplomatic relations between the two countries have not yet been established.

Special representatives of Armenia and Turkey Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilych have already held four meetings. The fifth was planned in September, but did not take place. It was canceled in connection with the hostilities on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on September 13-14.

The only result of the Rubinyan- Kilych talks is the restoration of direct flights between the two countries. Experts also considered the agreements reached during their last meeting on July 1 to be a significant breakthrough. The special representatives agreed to open the land border for third-country nationals “as soon as possible” and to start air cargo transportation. However, no concrete steps in this direction have been reported so far.

Armenian Special Representative Ruben Rubinyan has repeatedly stated that the success of the settlement process depends on the political will of Turkey, and that “Armenia is ready to open the borders and establish diplomatic relations with Turkey even tomorrow.”

Comments

Even before the Prague talks, Armenian experts said that a Pashinyan-Erdogan meeting was important from the point of view of dialogue, but “no breakthroughs should be expected.”

According to Turcologist Georgy Mirzabekyan, Armenian-Turkish bilateral relations are of secondary importance for Turkey, while “other issues are more important” for the authorities of this country.

“Turkey will put on the negotiating table the famous “peace treaty” [with Azerbaijan] and the issue of the “corridor” passing through Armenia [the road that through the south of Armenia will connect Azerbaijan with Nakhchevan, but will not be controlled by Armenia],” the JAMnews expert said.

He believes that Turkey is only trying to give its Western partners the impression that it is in favor of a constructive dialogue with Armenia, and the meeting in Prague meets the same goal.

According to political scientist Suren Surenyants, the meeting between Pashinyan and Erdogan can “minimize the risks of a possible new war”:

“Armenia should strive to urgently sign agreements with Turkey and Azerbaijan – with minimal risks for itself. It is obvious that we are the losing side and we need peace more than anything. And institutional peace is possible only after the signing of agreements.” Surenyants believes that any solution to issues that suits Baku will also suit Ankara.

The process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations is taking place in a bilateral format, and the special representatives emphasize that negotiations are held without preconditions. However, statements by the Turkish authorities outside the bilateral talks openly link the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations with the fulfillment of Azerbaijan’s demands.

First metting Pashinyan-Erdogan