Opposition politician arrested in Georgia for defacing mayor’s campaign banner

Opposition politician arrested in Georgia

Elene Khoshtaria, founder of the Droa party and member of the Coalition for Change, has become the ninth opposition figure in Georgia to be arrested on criminal charges in the past six months.

She was detained over the defacement of an election banner for Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze, who is seeking re-election as the candidate of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Georgia’s Interior Ministry confirmed Khoshtaria’s arrest on charges of “property damage” and said an investigation has been launched under Article 187 of the Criminal Code, which carries penalties ranging from a fine or community service to between one and five years in prison.

Khoshtaria wrote “Russian Dream” – a play on the name of the ruling Georgian Dream party – and “Russian” on Kaladze’s campaign banners displayed outside his election headquarters. She said the act was meant to show solidarity with 23-year-old activist Megi Diasamidze, who had earlier been arrested for the same action.

Khoshtaria posted a photo of the defaced banner on social media, adding the caption: “Solidarity with Megi!”

Diasamidze was arrested on 9 September and charged under the same article of the Criminal Code, “property damage.” She was fined 2,000 lari (£740) and released after paying.

At present, alongside Elene Khoshtaria, five other opposition politicians remain in custody in Georgia. Most were arrested for failing to appear before a temporary investigative commission set up by Georgian Dream on 5 February 2025 to probe alleged crimes committed under the previous government of the now-opposition United National Movement.

All those detained have been sentenced to between seven and eight months in prison. Two others, handed the same sentences, were pardoned on the condition that their parties take part in the municipal elections on 4 October – the same elections in which Kakha Kaladze is running.

On 11 September, opposition politician and former United National Movement chair Levan Khabeishvili was also arrested. Prosecutors accuse him of publicly calling for officials to be bribed and for the violent overthrow of the government.

