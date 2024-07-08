Opposition parties in Georgia are discussing configurations for the elections. What is known so far?

Opposition at the October elections in Georgia

With less than four months left until the parliamentary elections in October, Georgia is returning to the topic of elections after the March protests and the football fever.

Forming electoral blocs is prohibited for the parliamentary elections on October 26. Therefore, parties need to find alternative solutions. They must agree on how they will participate in the October elections, the number of political centers, and who will unite with whom—or choose not to unite.

The positions of some opposition parties on these issues are already known.

For example, it is known that the party ‘United National Movement’ [the leading opposition party founded by Mikheil Saakashvili] proposes that opposition parties participate in the elections on a unified list. Only the party ‘Strategy Aghmashenebeli,’ which is allied with the ‘National Movement,’ agrees with this idea.

The other parties do not support a unified list. They do not want to unite under the aegis of one party (in this case, the ‘United National Movement’).

On July 8, the opposition is expected to announce its plans for the elections. How will they protect the voters’ voices, and what strategy do they have to defeat the ruling party, ‘Georgian Dream’?

The opposition parties officially and publicly made this promise on June 25 in Brussels, where they signed the ‘Declaration of Unity.’

What is known now?

As of July 9, it is known that four opposition parties are in merger negotiations. These parties are: ‘Akhalis,’ ‘Droa,’ ‘Girchi – More Freedom,’ and ‘Lelo.’

The parties have already reached agreements on many issues, said Tsotne Koberidze, a member of ‘Girchi – More Freedom.’ He stated on the ‘Formula’ TV channel that negotiations are progressing very quickly:

“Most of the issues have been agreed upon; only a few details remain to be ironed out, and discussions are ongoing. The decision is largely finalized.”

Koberidze did not specify which issues are still unresolved at this stage. According to him, these issues are not fundamental. He also stated that the unity of these parties will not be built around a single party.

These four parties have already signed the “Declaration of Unity.” This declaration was also signed by two other parties: the ‘United National Movement’ and ‘Strategy Aghmashenebeli.’ However, they will likely go to the elections with a separate political platform, as the other parties do not agree with their idea of a unified opposition list.

The specific political platform they will propose to voters will likely be announced soon—tonight, the ‘United National Movement’ is holding a congress.

For now, it is known that new faces will appear on this platform’s list. The founder of the ‘United National Movement,’ Mikheil Saakashvili, stated on July 8 that “their electoral list should be supplemented with new faces.”

At this stage, it is known that the party ‘European Georgia’ does not support the unified list and is not participating in the negotiations. They also did not sign the declaration.

‘European Georgia’ is publishing research conducted by non-governmental organizations and several opposition parties. The research suggests that the best outcome in the elections would be the “sum of three opposition centers.”

The party released a statement today saying that “European Georgia,” “New Georgia,” and “Lelo” have the best synergy to form an electoral bloc. The statement also mentioned that they have reached out both publicly and privately to the leaders of other political parties, but have received no response.

“Creating a focal point within the pro-Western opposition, which will clearly become the main opposition entity, distinctly separate from the Kezerashvili and Saakashvili alliance, is the best way to defeat the Ivanishvili regime,” stated the “European Georgia” party.

It is also known at this time that the party of former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, “For Georgia,” is not participating in the negotiations and does not support a unified list.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia are scheduled for October 26, 2024. The “Georgian Dream” campaign has unofficially already begun.

“Georgian Dream,” which has been ruling the country for 12 years, is attempting to stay in power for a fourth term.

