Protests continue in Tbilisi as winemakers, doctors, IT specialists, and others march on the 16th day

Who is protesting in Tbilisi?

The sign reads: “Rise Up.” December 13, 2024. Photo by David Pipia / JAMnews

“Take to the streets!” was the call as thousands joined marches across Tbilisi on December 13, marking the 16th day of pro-European protests. The main demands are the resignation of the government and the scheduling of new parliamentary elections.

Protesters declared that they had spent years building Georgia’s European future and would not allow it to be taken away.

On this day, protesters took to the streets who had not yet participated in such demonstrations before. In different locations, groups gathered based on their professions.

Psychologists, musicians, IT specialists, PR professionals, marketers, lawyers, and many others joined the protests in separate marches. By evening, tens of thousands of demonstrators once again gathered outside parliament, as they have every previous evening.

Traffic in Tbilisi was paralyzed around midday due to the marches, with roads blocked across the city’s central districts.

March of IT specialists. The sign reads: “System overload in progress.” December 13, 2024. Photo by David Pipia / JAMnews

The schedule for the 16th day of protests was as follows:

11:00 : IT specialists’ march started from Republic Square.

: IT specialists’ march started from Republic Square. 12:00 : Entrepreneurs’ march departed from the Technopark.

: Entrepreneurs’ march departed from the Technopark. 13:00 : Students’ procession began at the National Center for Education Quality.

: Students’ procession began at the National Center for Education Quality. 13:00 : Managers started their march from Republic Square.

: Managers started their march from Republic Square. 14:00 : Musicians marched from the Conservatory to the Ministry of Culture.

: Musicians marched from the Conservatory to the Ministry of Culture. 14:30 : Marketers, PR specialists, and representatives of the creative industries began their march from Vake Park toward parliament.

: Marketers, PR specialists, and representatives of the creative industries began their march from Vake Park toward parliament. 17:00 : Lawyers and legal firm employees gathered outside the Supreme Court.

: Lawyers and legal firm employees gathered outside the Supreme Court. 17:00 : Winemakers gathered near the Ministry of Economy.

: Winemakers gathered near the Ministry of Economy. 19:00 : Electronic music and club industry workers began their march from Marjanishvili Metro toward parliament.

: Electronic music and club industry workers began their march from Marjanishvili Metro toward parliament. 20:00: Psychologists started their march from Republic Square.

By 9-10 PM, all professional groups had assembled on Rustaveli Avenue near the parliament.

December 13, 2024. Photo by David Pipia / JAMnews

Many city residents emotionally welcomed the marches, waving flags from their balconies and the windows of apartments and offices.

A video has gone viral on social media showing two people standing on the arm of a construction crane on Vazha-Pshavela Avenue, waving a flag and a lit mobile phone flashlight in greeting to the protesters.

December 13, 2024. Photo by David Pipia / JAMnews

#TbilisiProtests: A crane operator couldn’t finish work earlier and greeted protesters from his high perch. The crowd below cheered and waved back in response. pic.twitter.com/NM9GdqWo10 — JAMnews (@JAMnewsCaucasus) December 13, 2024

For the third week, tens of thousands have taken to the streets in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities demanding new parliamentary elections and a return to the path of European integration. This new phase of protests began after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced on November 28 that negotiations on Georgia’s accession to the European Union would be halted until 2028. During the first six nights, thousands of protesters were violently dispersed by special forces using water cannons, tear gas, and pepper spray. More than 500 people were detained, with over half suffering brutal beatings and requiring hospitalization.

Georgia’s Public Defender has stated that the violence used against detained protesters was so severe it could be equated with torture. Levan Ioseliani released an official statement saying that nearly half of the detainees showed evidence of injuries such as broken facial bones, fractured noses, and broken arms.

Protesters arrested during the demonstrations are being brought to court, with most receiving fines of 2,000-3,000 Georgian lari (around $1,000) for resisting police. Many are also sentenced to up to 14 days of imprisonment.

More than 30 individuals have been charged with criminal offenses.

Though updated figures on the number of detainees have not been provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in recent days. However, new arrests continue to be reported daily.

The sign reads: “We demand new parliamentary elections.” December 13, 2024. Photo by David Pipia / JAMnews.

December 13, 2024. Photo by David Pipia / JAMnews.

December 13, 2024. Photo by David Pipia / JAMnews.

December 13, 2024. Photo by David Pipia / JAMnews.

December 13, 2024. Photo by David Pipia / JAMnews.

December 13, 2024. Photo by David Pipia / JAMnews.

Crowds fill the streets of central #TbilisiProtests, marching toward parliament in one of dozens of processions from across the city. The protests, now in their third week, demand a return to the path of European integration and fresh parliamentary elections. pic.twitter.com/4kJDNmZe9R — JAMnews (@JAMnewsCaucasus) December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024. Photo by David Pipia / JAMnews.