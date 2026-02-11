Opinion: Why an Abkhaz passport loses out to a Russian one

Russian passport in Abkhazia

Amid a scandal over the suspension of the issuance of Russian domestic passports in Abkhazia and the mass discontent that followed, the Telegram channel Abkhaz Analytical Centre reflects on the symbolic meaning and the “value” of both Russian and Abkhaz passports.

The Abkhaz Analytical Centre says that in the past, the Abkhaz passport was seen as the main document, while the Russian one was used only for travel abroad, as this was not possible with an Abkhaz passport.

Over time, however, the Russian passport became more important, as it provides access to far more generous social payments and benefits.

“Because of low pensions, a weak economy and the lack of social guarantees [in Abkhazia], the Russian passport has become not just a document for travel, but one that helps people survive.

Pensions, benefits, healthcare — there are failures everywhere on the part of the Abkhaz authorities. The Russian passport provides all of this.

And the Abkhaz passport is gradually becoming unnecessary, turning into a formality, a symbol, something that just sits on a shelf,” the channel writes.

Against the backdrop of discussions about the “delegation of sovereignty” and Abkhazia’s weakness, the channel’s authors say the issue now amounts to the “devaluation of the state itself”.

But they say the problem does not lie with ordinary people, who are simply choosing protection and stability.

“The problem lies with the government, which has failed — and, apparently, does not intend — to fill its own passport with real substance.

What lies at the end of this road?

A complete abandonment of independence?” the Abkhaz Analytical Centre writes.

