fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

SJC: “Georgian Dream party uses administrative arrests as a tool to punish activists”

messenger vk-black email copy print

According to a statement by the Social Justice Center (SJC), the Georgian Dream party uses administrative arrests against activists — including youth and women — as a means of making an example and punishing them publicly.

According to the organization, the initiation of administrative proceedings against activists violates the right to freedom of expression, as guaranteed by the Constitution of Georgia and the European Convention on Human Rights.

On 30 May, following a complaint by Georgian Dream MP Mariam Lashkhi, two activists — Lika Lortkipanidze and Tatia Apriamashvili — were sentenced to 12 days of administrative detention. According to the official account, on 17 May 2025, at a café in Tbilisi, they insulted Lashkhi by shouting: “Freedom for the regime’s prisoners, not the Russian regime — down with Russia’s slaves!”

In addition, Tornike Skhvitardze, the brother of prisoner of conscience Saba Skhvitardze, was sentenced to five days of detention for allegedly “insulting” police officer Mirian Kavtaradze.

“The case law of the European Court shows that the scope of permissible criticism is broader when it concerns public figures than private individuals.

Unlike ordinary citizens, a politician deliberately and inevitably places themselves at the centre of public attention, and therefore bears a greater responsibility to show tolerance,” the SJC explains.

Most read

1

"Erdogan’s statement points to a deal between Turkey and Russia" - opinion from Yerevan

2

Russia steps up pressure in Georgia, loses influence in Armenia — US intelligence report

3

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 26-30 May, 2025

4

Tango without partner: why Azerbaijan holds back on peace deal with Armenia

5

Ivanishvili’s ex-adviser arrested: voodoo, sharks, and bizarre world of Georgian oligarch

6

“We are strengthening Armenia’s defence capabilities”: French foreign minister visits Yerevan