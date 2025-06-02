SJC: “Georgian Dream party uses administrative arrests as a tool to punish activists”

According to a statement by the Social Justice Center (SJC), the Georgian Dream party uses administrative arrests against activists — including youth and women — as a means of making an example and punishing them publicly.

According to the organization, the initiation of administrative proceedings against activists violates the right to freedom of expression, as guaranteed by the Constitution of Georgia and the European Convention on Human Rights.

On 30 May, following a complaint by Georgian Dream MP Mariam Lashkhi, two activists — Lika Lortkipanidze and Tatia Apriamashvili — were sentenced to 12 days of administrative detention. According to the official account, on 17 May 2025, at a café in Tbilisi, they insulted Lashkhi by shouting: “Freedom for the regime’s prisoners, not the Russian regime — down with Russia’s slaves!” In addition, Tornike Skhvitardze, the brother of prisoner of conscience Saba Skhvitardze, was sentenced to five days of detention for allegedly “insulting” police officer Mirian Kavtaradze.

“The case law of the European Court shows that the scope of permissible criticism is broader when it concerns public figures than private individuals.

Unlike ordinary citizens, a politician deliberately and inevitably places themselves at the centre of public attention, and therefore bears a greater responsibility to show tolerance,” the SJC explains.