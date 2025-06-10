Opinion on Georgian Interior Ministry resignations: “They're changing façade by removing figures linked to atrocities”

Opinion on resignations in Georgia’s Interior Ministry

Political analyst Vakhtang Dzabiradze commented on the resignation of Zviad Kharazishvili, head of the Special Tasks Department of Georgia’s Interior Ministry, along with other sanctioned law enforcement officials, during a broadcast on Palitra News.

He noted that “in this way, the government is changing its façade by removing personnel linked to atrocities [against protesters].”

Political analyst Vakhtang Dzabiradze also commented on the government’s nomination of Tamar Taliashvili for the post of Georgian Ambassador to the United States. “What needs to change first and foremost is the policy towards the US — otherwise, not even Talleyrand (the famed 19th-century French diplomat – JAMnews) could make a difference,” Dzabiradze said.

On 10 June 2025, the controversial head of the Special Operations Department of the Interior Ministry, Zviad Kharazishvili — known as “Khareba” — was reported to have resigned. The head of the criminal police, Teimuraz Kupatadze, also stepped down. All these officials have been included on sanctions lists in various countries.



Patrol police chief Vazha Siradze also resigned. According to the Interior Ministry’s website, Levan Maisuradze has been appointed as the new head of patrol police.



Additionally, it was announced on 10 June that Tamar Taliashvili would take up the post of Georgian Ambassador to the United States. Until now, she had served as Georgia’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe.

Vakhtang Dzabiradze:

“After Irakli Kobakhidze became prime minister and changes began — including the resignation of Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri — figures associated with the most difficult period we have lived through since January began to fade into the background.

I’m referring to the mass protests, the crackdowns, and the atrocities committed against demonstrators by these very people.

With these resignations, Georgian Dream is, to some extent, giving itself a facelift. But in reality, it seems they are moving into a new stage.

I don’t believe Prime Minister Kobakhidze and the Interior Minister would have taken this decision without Bidzina Ivanishvili [honorary chairman of Georgian Dream, oligarch, and widely considered Georgia’s shadow ruler].

Ivanishvili’s de facto representatives are the Georgian Dream MPs, who support him without question. But there is a risk with Kobakhidze — he might decide to act independently. And if he ends up controlling the entire executive branch, he might exclude Ivanishvili from the process.

That would be a threat to Ivanishvili. But even if it comes to that, he can easily neutralise it. He has a parliamentary majority. If he wants to, he can replace the entire government in a single day.

As for the appointment of Tamar Taliashvili as ambassador to the US — unless the Georgian government changes its overall policy towards the United States, even if they resurrected Talleyrand and made him ambassador, he wouldn’t be able to help them.

The issue is not about individuals — it’s about Georgian Dream’s policy towards the US and the West more broadly. Unfortunately, at this point, I do not expect that to change.”