Opinion: 'Ivanishvili adopts Belarusian tactics to control protests'

Belarusian methods to control protests

Commenting on the ongoing police violence and arrests of journalists in Georgia, Saba Brachveli, a lawyer from the Open Society Foundation, stated that Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder, honorary chairman, and de facto leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, is attempting to manage protests using Belarusian-style tactics.

On 12 January, during a mass demonstration in Batumi, Mzia Amaglobeli, editor of Batumelebi and Netgazeti, was arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer. On 13 January, Georgian Dream MPs Irakli Zarkua and Viktor Sanikidze assaulted their fellow Georgian citizen Lasha Gabitashvili in Abu Dhabi. On 14 January, Giorgi Gakharia, leader of the opposition party For Georgia, was attacked at the Sheraton Hotel in Batumi. The attackers were identified as Georgian Dream MPs Dimitri Samkharadze and Giorgi Manvelidze, both members of the Supreme Council of Adjara.

According to Saba Brachveli, the fears expressed by NGOs and independent media during the adoption of the “foreign agents” law are gradually becoming reality: purges among civil servants have begun, the police are detaining, insulting, and beating citizens, prosecutors are arresting innocent people while ignoring criminals, and more.

The lawyer predicts that the situation will worsen further, potentially escalating to the point where “criminals in and out of uniform resort to using weapons and looting” and “special forces begin shooting at peaceful citizens.”

“Ivanishvili is managing protests using Belarusian-style methods: multiple blows to detainees’ faces and backs, threats of rape, and the use of informal paramilitary groups…

I would also like to remind you that in November and December 2024, during the brutal crackdown on protests, a high-ranking Russian police officer visited Tbilisi. He praised the work of his local colleagues and even took souvenir photos with them,” Brachveli said.

Saba Brachveli offers several personal recommendations to prevent Georgia from becoming “like Belarus”:

For private sector employees: Join the “trial” strike taking place across Georgia on 15 January from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

For banks: Support individuals who have been unlawfully dismissed, transfer funds to the administrative fines fund, and assist families participating in protests.

For public servants: Form unions, prepare acts of civil disobedience, and seek assistance from lawyers who are ready to help if needed.