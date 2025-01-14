Amnesty International calls on Georgian authorities to immediately release detained protesters 

Amnesty International urges Georgia protesters release

International human rights organization Amnesty International has urged Georgian authorities to immediately release all individuals detained for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of speech and assembly.

The organization also highlighted that, on December 30, 2024, the ruling Georgian Dream party passed legislative amendments granting police the authority to carry out “preventive” detentions to preempt potential crimes.

“The Georgian authorities must urgently release all those detained for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and conduct prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all allegations of unlawful and disproportionate use of force by police,” the statement reads.

According to Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the Georgian authorities treat any form of protest, even symbolic actions like placing stickers in public spaces, as a crime.

“These measures are being deliberately wielded to target peaceful protestors and stifle dissenting voices,” he stated.

Amnesty International reports that on January 11–12, more than 20 individuals, including activists, journalists, and opposition members, were arrested during protests in Tbilisi and Batumi held in solidarity with those previously detained at pro-European demonstrations. For instance, activists Tsiala Katamidze and Mate Tsentradze were detained in Batumi for placing protest stickers, while Mzia Amaglobeli, the director of Batumelebi and Netgazeti, was arrested on criminal charges.

Amnesty International highlights that despite numerous cases of torture and other forms of ill-treatment, no law enforcement officers have been held accountable. The organization calls on Georgian authorities to end the repression, ensure fair treatment of victims, and uphold citizens’ right to peaceful protest.

On January 11, more than 10 people were detained in Batumi on administrative charges, while one person was arrested on criminal charges. Additionally, one individual was detained on administrative charges in Tbilisi.

On January 12, police carried out unlawful detentions in both Tbilisi and Batumi. A total of 16 people were detained that day—seven in Batumi and nine in Tbilisi. Only two of them, who held the status of members of parliament, were released, while the rest were transferred to temporary detention facilities.