fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Amnesty International calls on Georgian authorities to immediately release detained protesters 

messenger vk-black email copy print

Amnesty International urges Georgia protesters release

International human rights organization Amnesty International has urged Georgian authorities to immediately release all individuals detained for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of speech and assembly.

The organization also highlighted that, on December 30, 2024, the ruling Georgian Dream party passed legislative amendments granting police the authority to carry out “preventive” detentions to preempt potential crimes.

“The Georgian authorities must urgently release all those detained for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and conduct prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all allegations of unlawful and disproportionate use of force by police,” the statement reads.

According to Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the Georgian authorities treat any form of protest, even symbolic actions like placing stickers in public spaces, as a crime.

“These measures are being deliberately wielded to target peaceful protestors and stifle dissenting voices,” he stated.

Amnesty International reports that on January 11–12, more than 20 individuals, including activists, journalists, and opposition members, were arrested during protests in Tbilisi and Batumi held in solidarity with those previously detained at pro-European demonstrations. For instance, activists Tsiala Katamidze and Mate Tsentradze were detained in Batumi for placing protest stickers, while Mzia Amaglobeli, the director of Batumelebi and Netgazeti, was arrested on criminal charges.

Amnesty International highlights that despite numerous cases of torture and other forms of ill-treatment, no law enforcement officers have been held accountable. The organization calls on Georgian authorities to end the repression, ensure fair treatment of victims, and uphold citizens’ right to peaceful protest.

On January 11, more than 10 people were detained in Batumi on administrative charges, while one person was arrested on criminal charges. Additionally, one individual was detained on administrative charges in Tbilisi.

On January 12, police carried out unlawful detentions in both Tbilisi and Batumi. A total of 16 people were detained that day—seven in Batumi and nine in Tbilisi. Only two of them, who held the status of members of parliament, were released, while the rest were transferred to temporary detention facilities.

Most read

1

U.S. Congress introduces 'Georgian Nightmare Non-Recognition Act'

2

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 31 December 2024 - 10 January, 2025

3

Georgian Dream MPs assaulted fellow citizen in Abu Dhabi over 'traitor' remark

4

Opinion: 'Aliyev makes threats because he cannot neutralise Armenia's potential'

5

Is Iran backing down on 'Zangezur Corridor'? View from Baku

6

Luke Coffey on Georgia: "There is no 'deep state'; it is merely government propaganda"

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews