Opinion: 'Independent journalists have nowhere to publish in Azerbaijan'

Azerbaijan and Voice of America closure

Ulviya Ali, who collaborated with Voice of America for six years, spoke about the organisation’s closure and the growing pressure on media in Azerbaijan.

U.S. President Donald Trump decided to dismantle the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), leading to the shutdown of Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, both part of the agency. Following Trump’s decision, Voice of America director Michael Abramowitz announced that more than 1,300 employees were placed on leave. Meanwhile, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty president Steve Capus called his organization a global treasure, stating on X: “Listeners see us as a lifeline to the free world. The attempt to cut our funding is already a major gift to America’s enemies, who welcome this decision.”.

“No platforms for critical journalism remain in Azerbaijan”

Journalist Ulviya Ali, who collaborated with Voice of America, spoke to JAMnews about the organisation’s closure and the broader situation for independent media in Azerbaijan:

“Since the attacks on various independent media began in 2023, many journalists have lost their jobs. Many were forced to move to the few outlets that were still able to operate.

The closure of Voice of America deprived dozens of independent journalists of their platform. I myself worked with Voice of America for six years, publishing my reports there.

For independent journalists, having such free platforms is crucial. Most of them engage in critical journalism and do not want their work to be censored.

Unfortunately, there are no longer any free media platforms left in Azerbaijan.

The destruction of independent media and the reduction of information sources outside government control will result in society being left only with the official news provided by the authorities.”

“Destruction of independent journalism is part of a geopolitical trend”

“During my collaboration with Voice of America, I can confidently say that its Azerbaijani service provided a platform for independent experts, opposition politicians, and government critics. Not a single human rights-related news story went unnoticed by our staff—it was always covered and published.

Unfortunately, the suppression of independent media will make it much harder to bring critical perspectives and alternative viewpoints to the public. This will leave society with nothing but state propaganda and commissioned news that echoes official rhetoric.”

“Historical experience shows that wars contribute to the strengthening of right-wing ideologies worldwide. We are witnessing this trend today, with reactionary ideas becoming increasingly dominant.

Yes, Azerbaijan has always had political prisoners. But for the first time, their numbers have reached such a high level. For the first time, around 30 journalists are behind bars. This has happened because the conditions allow it, and no major global power is paying real attention to the issue.

The rise of right-wing ideologies worldwide has benefited already authoritarian regimes. That’s why I believe that the destruction of independent media is not just a result of local political pressure but part of a broader geopolitical trend.

Azerbaijan is neither the first nor the last country seeking to suppress independent media, and there have always been examples of resistance. Whenever censorship tightens, alternative channels emerge, and people find ways to use them.

I hope that independent journalists will discover these alternative paths and apply them in Azerbaijan.”

Context

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský announced that following the U.S. government’s decision to cut funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, he will raise the issue in Brussels, advocating for potential European support for the media outlet.

For now, the future of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty remains uncertain.

The Azerbaijani service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty aired its first broadcast in 1953 from Munich, Germany. From 2004 to 2014, the station operated an official office in Baku.

In 2014, the General Prosecutor’s Office raided and sealed the Baku bureau, forcing the Azerbaijani service to relocate its operations to Prague.

The Azerbaijani service of Voice of America has been active since 1952, with some interruptions. So far, the outlet has not issued a statement on whether it will continue operations in Azerbaijan.