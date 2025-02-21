Arrests related to Meydan TV in Azerbaijan: Nurlan Libre

Another journalist arrested in the Meydan TV case—Nurlan Gakhramanly (Libre) becomes the ninth detainee.

On February 21, the Khatai District Court in Baku sentenced journalist Nurlan Gakhramanly (Libre), founder of Portagal Media, to 1.5 months of pretrial detention.

He was arrested as part of the ongoing criminal case against Meydan TV and charged with smuggling.

According to his relatives, the court hearing took place without his lawyer present.

“The investigator called his lawyer and informed him about the hearing. The lawyer asked them to wait, and while the investigator said they would, they proceeded without him. Most likely, the trial was conducted with a state-appointed lawyer. When the lawyer later asked why they hadn’t waited, they cited today’s bad weather,” a relative told Voice of America.

In a video statement recorded before his arrest, Nurlan Gakhramanly said he anticipated being detained, insisting that he was engaged in journalism and had done nothing illegal.

According to his relatives, after his detention in Baku on February 20, he was taken to his home in Sumgait, where a search was conducted.

Gakhramanly has been detained multiple times in the past, faced administrative arrests, and reported being subjected to pressure. Most recently, on September 21, 2023, he was sentenced to 30 days of administrative detention under Article 388-1.1.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses for allegedly posting prohibited content online or failing to prevent its dissemination.

On December 6, 2024, seven people were detained in connection with the Meydan TV case. Among them were five employees of the outlet—Aynur Elgunesh (Gambarova), Natig Javadly, Khayala Agayeva, Aysel Umudova, and Aytaj Tapdyg (Ahmadova)—as well as independent journalist Ramin Deko (Jabrayilzade) and Ulvi Tahirow, deputy director of the Baku School of Journalism. Two days later, all were placed in pretrial detention for four months under Article 206.3.2 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code (smuggling committed by a group by prior conspiracy).

On February 6, 2025, Arqument.az editor-in-chief Shamshad Agayev was also arrested in the same case, sentenced to two months and one day of pretrial detention on the same charges.

Currently, more than 25 media representatives remain behind bars in connection with cases against Abzas Media, Toplum TV, and Meydan TV.