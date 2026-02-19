Opinion: 'Georgia is no longer governed by the rule of law'

Opinion on case of Ivanishvili’s former adviser

“Everything connected to the Bachiashvili case is driven by Bidzina Ivanishvili’s personal interests,” said Nino Dolidze, former head of the Fair Elections organisation, commenting on the release of Giorgi Bachiashvili, a former adviser to Ivanishvili and ex-head of the Co-Investment Fund.

According to Dolidze, there are ambiguities surrounding both Bachiashvili’s release and his earlier detention.

Giorgi Bachiashvili, the former chief executive of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s investment fund, was detained in May 2025 on charges of embezzlement and money laundering. On 18 February 2026, he was released from prison after, according to the prosecution, he had “fully admitted his guilt, cooperated with the investigation, and paid compensation.”

Nino Dolidze said: “Everything that has happened goes beyond the framework of a state governed by the rule of law, where people are detained or released on the basis of evidence proving their guilt or innocence. In a rule-of-law system, proper facts must be provided — how exactly the trial took place, whether the person was released or pardoned. We know none of this. On a matter of such significant public interest, we have learned only from a single statement that the person has been released.

This suggests that the entire Bachiashvili case was driven by Bidzina Ivanishvili’s personal interests. <…> Presumably, Bachiashvili has returned or will return the funds over which Ivanishvili had claims. That may have formed the basis of the plea agreement. It is also important to recall Bachiashvili’s arrest and how it took place. There are many unanswered questions there as well. A special operation was carried out, but we have no information about it.”

She added: “We can no longer speak of a state governed by the rule of law. Cases like this appear to be handled by some kind of criminal group. And this is not only about Bachiashvili — similar situations could arise in any future case that serves Bidzina Ivanishvili’s personal interests.

Where Georgia finds itself today is simply unimaginable. After so many more or less significant achievements and attempts to improve legislation, we have not only taken a step backwards — we are struggling to understand where we have ended up. It is painful to watch. <…>

This is our biggest problem: we have no idea why this struggle is taking place or for what purpose, who is guilty and who is not — we simply do not know. That is why we wanted independent justice and independent institutions, so that we could know more and have a chance to establish fairness. Today, however, the institutions have been captured, and it is therefore reasonable to assume that this is a politicised process that has nothing to do with justice.”

