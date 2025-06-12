Opinion: By calling Karabakh ‘disputed’, Kremlin signals Baku to recognise Crimea as Russian

Azerbaijan responds to Medinsky’s Karabakh statement

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky’s description of Karabakh as a “disputed territory” has provoked a strong reaction in Azerbaijan — from the Foreign Ministry to political analysts.

On 9 June, in an interview with the TV channel Russia Today, Medinsky, who chairs the commission on historical education and leads Russian delegation in Ukraine peace talks, compared the war in Ukraine to the situation surrounding Karabakh.

“If the conflict on the Russian-Ukrainian front ends merely with a ceasefire and no real peace is achieved, the situation will resemble the disputed region of Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he said.

Aykhan Hajizadeh | photo: Füyuzat Journal

Medinsky’s remarks sparked official discontent in Azerbaijan. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizadeh, commenting on the issue, stated that Karabakh has never been a “disputed territory” and that Russia itself has recognised the region as part of Azerbaijan.

He described the comparison as inappropriate and provocative:

“Azerbaijan has never occupied the territory of another state. In 2020 and 2023, Azerbaijan conducted operations solely on its sovereign territory and restored its position in accordance with international law.”

“Kremlin is sending Baku a signal”

Following the statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova sought to defuse tensions, saying that Medinsky was highlighting historical and social aspects, and that his words had been taken out of context.

Elkhan Shahinoglu | photo: SİA

However, political analyst Elkhan Shahinoglu believes that Medinsky’s remarks were not a slip of the tongue, but part of an increasingly deliberate messaging campaign from the Kremlin.

Shahinoglu also sees the RIA Novosti report, citing an unnamed Kremlin source and stating “Moscow hopes Baku will recognise Russia’s new regions and Crimea,” as part of this pattern.

“This is indirect pressure on Azerbaijan to recognise territories seized by Russia from Ukraine, including Crimea. The Kremlin is sending messages to Baku both through official figures and through state media.

Azerbaijan liberated Karabakh from occupation. Russia occupied Donbas. Drawing a parallel between these two cases is historically, legally and politically wrong,” Shahinoglu said.

In his view, all of this indicates that Russian provocations against Azerbaijan are likely to continue.

He adds that “a state taking such a stance cannot be called a strategic partner and should not be permitted to open a consular office in Khankendi, in Karabakh.”

“There is a difference between Karabakh and Donbas”

Tofiq Zulfugarov | photo: Teleqraf

Former Foreign Minister Tofiq Zulfugarov described Medinsky’s remarks as “unnecessary and unfounded”:

“Azerbaijan’s issue has already been resolved within the framework of international law. Anyone’s personal opinion is of no relevance to us. Medinsky is simply trying to invent arguments to support his position.”

Zulfugarov noted that since 1994, Azerbaijan had shaped its position within the ceasefire and negotiation framework, while Armenia refused to accept these terms for many years.