Europe bans Russian oil, but not its transit via Azerbaijan - what do UK sanctions mean in this case? Video

Europe receives Russian oil through Azerbaijan

This publication was prepared in collaboration with Mikroskop Media

A major development came in mid-May with the news that the Azerbaijani state-owned tanker Zangezur was among 100 tankers sanctioned by the United Kingdom for allegedly being involved in the “shadow” transport of Russian oil.

As part of the sanctions, the assets of Azerbaijani directors of the oil trading company Coral Energy Group—also known as 2Rivers Group—were frozen. Official documents state that the company operates in the energy sector, which holds strategic importance for the Russian government. This marks the second round of UK sanctions against 2Rivers Group, following the first wave in December 2024. The UK government’s notice names Ahmed Karimov, Tahir Garaev, Anar Madatli, Talat Safarov, and Etibar Eyub, stating that they “have benefitted from or supported the Russian government.”

The tanker Zangezur is owned by a joint venture between the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company and SOCAR. Although the decision was made back on May 9, the Azerbaijani government has yet to express an official position on the matter.

Commentary

Elman Fattah, photo ResPlatforma

Political analyst Elman Fattah in an interview with JAMnews: “Europe stopped direct trade with Russia but hasn’t been able to fully meet its energy needs without Russian oil.

That’s why countries like Azerbaijan were chosen as transit hubs, and separate agreements were signed with them.

When they signed those deals – which involved buying energy in volumes beyond Azerbaijan’s actual capacity – they effectively signaled a willingness to look the other way.

They made it clear: ‘We want more oil and we won’t question where it’s really coming from.’

This is a kind of test of how Europe will handle the ethical dilemma it faces with Azerbaijan.

Still, I believe that principles are slowly starting to take priority, and these sanctions can be seen as part of that shift.

A principled approach toward Azerbaijan is gaining momentum, albeit gradually – driven in part by the country’s increasingly authoritarian governance and by Ilham Aliyev’s foreign policy.”

Zahid Orudzh

Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and a member of the Azerbaijan-UK interparliamentary working group, Zahid Orudzh: “There are good relations between the two countries both politically and economically. However, undesirable situations can sometimes arise.

In the British Parliament, as well as among government circles and the media, opinions vary widely. There are actions, decisions, statements, and articles about Azerbaijan that we find unfavorable.

Nevertheless, we do not take all of this as the official position of the British government. Relations are constantly evolving, and there are many positive examples as well.

It is wrong to expect the government and the Foreign Ministry to express an official position without fully clarifying the issue, investigating all legal aspects, and even confirming the accuracy of the news itself. The Azerbaijani government expresses its position on matters related to national interests.”

News in Azerbaijan