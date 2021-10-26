ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani kelagai: headscarves with secret symbols. Video

Since ancient times, silk weaving has been developed in the village of Basgal, Ismayilli region of Azerbaijan. The most delicate silk was used to make kelagai – a traditional female headdress – a kerchief. Many people also use kelagai as a scarf.

Now there is no silk weaving in Basgala, silk is brought from another Azerbaijani city, Sheki. But kelagai is still produced thanks to the guardian of this tradition and his students.

The Azerbaijani art of the kelagai called “Symbolism and traditional art of the kelagi” is protected by UNESCO.

