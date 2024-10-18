Over 28,000 people have registered to participate in COP29 in Azerbaijan

COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan

As of the morning of October 18, more than 28,000 participants have registered to attend the COP29 conference, which will be held in Azerbaijan.

This was announced by Nermin Jarjalova, a member of the COP29 organizing committee, chair of the board of the Azerbaijan COP29 Operating Company, and CEO of operations.

According to Jarjalova, approximately 2,700 of the registered participants are media representatives, while the rest include representatives from NGOs, various international observer organizations, and other guests.

Orkhan Mahmudlu, head of the transportation department of the COP29 Operating Company, stated that alternative routes have been established due to a number of restrictions on the streets and roads where convoys with heads of state and government will travel during COP29.

He noted that during the Leaders’ Summit on November 11, 12, and 13, traffic regulations will be implemented on various roads from the airport to the city center and from the city center to the Olympic Stadium.

Mahmudlu mentioned that the roads subject to regulation include the Airport Highway, Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Neftchilar Avenue, and the streets of Yusif Safarov, Niyazi, Istiglaliyyat, Lermontov, Mikail Huseynov, Khagani Rustamov, Teymur Elchin, and Mehdi Huseyn.

He also reported that during COP29, guests, including accredited local residents, will have free access to public transportation. “It will be enough to present an accreditation card. This includes buses, the metro, and rail transport,” he said.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will take place from November 11 to 22 in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku.

At the last conference held in Dubai, about 200 heads of state and government and more than 100,000 people participated. Official information about the number of participants for the event in Baku has not yet been announced, but local media reports, based on unofficial sources, suggest that there will be 80,000 participants.