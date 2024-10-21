Joe Biden's letter to Ilham Aliyev: what does it mean?

Biden’s letter to Aliyev

During a meeting in Baku with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on October 21, Michael Carpenter, U.S. Assistant to the President for European Affairs, delivered a letter to him from U.S. President Joe Biden.

Carpenter reaffirmed U.S. support for the swift signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani political analyst Farhad Mammadov notes that the very appearance of such a letter is already intriguing.

“Just two weeks before the presidential elections in his own country, the U.S. President is making what is likely a final attempt to accelerate the process of signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Mammadov says.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Michael Carpenter, U.S. Assistant to the President for European Affairs. Photo: AzerTac

What does Biden’s letter say?

“Your Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev,

Dear Mr. President, I am pleased with the ongoing progress made by your country and Armenia towards a peace agreement that will normalize relations between the two countries. I want to assure you that the U.S. is ready to support the achievement of a stable and just peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will finally put an end to the centuries-old conflict.

A peace agreement, alongside ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, will transform the entire region, facilitating greater trade, investment, and connections between Europe and Central Asia.

While the world’s attention is focused on Baku in connection with COP29, you have a unique opportunity to demonstrate your commitment to peace to the global community. As you know, resolving the outstanding issues of the peace agreement will require creativity and compromise from both sides.

But I am confident that you will continue to seize this opportunity. I invite you to finalize the deal this year.

I want to express my commitment to supporting this matter. My administration is ready for bold initiatives that will pave the way to peace. At my request, my special assistant, Director for Europe Michael Carpenter, will inform you of specific steps we are ready to take and clarify your position regarding negotiations with Armenia.

I hope you will seize this opportunity to choose a new course for the region in the name of shared prosperity and the common good.

Sincerely,

Joseph Biden, President of the United States.”

Commentary

In his commentary below, political analyst Farhad Mammadov identifies several unclear points in the letter, offers his interpretation, and raises questions:

● “Joe Biden acknowledges that progress has been made on the peace agreement. However, he also mentions a ‘centuries-old conflict.’ What does he mean by that?

● The letter uses the phrase ‘stable and dignified peace.’ The meaning of the word ‘stable’ is clear, but what is meant by the term ‘dignified’ peace? Until now, U.S. representatives have used these terms exclusively in a pro-Armenian context. Therefore, clarification is needed regarding what is meant by ‘dignified’ this time.

● The U.S. has mentioned the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, which is significant in itself.

● Once again, there is mention of communication between Europe and Central Asia, which is also important.”

● The mention of the international environmental forum COP29, which will be held in Baku in November 2024, in the context of demonstrating a commitment to peace is speculative. The hosting of COP29 in Baku has resulted from bilateral contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, without U.S. involvement. This fact is already a positive development, and such speculation undermines bilateral relations.

● What is meant by a “creative approach” to the peace agreement? What compromises do the U.S. expect from Azerbaijan? Is it a suggestion for a compromise regarding the Armenian Constitution, which contains explicit territorial claims against Azerbaijan?

● The call to finalize the peace treaty this year is yet another attempt by President Biden to organize the signing of the agreement within his presidential term. This is now a personal interest.

● Joe Biden promises “bold steps from his administration.” What have we seen until now? Timid actions?

● The leadership of Azerbaijan has repeatedly expressed its expectations from the U.S., which include:

The 907 amendment,

Support for the reconstruction of Karabakh,

Assistance with demining.

What is the 907 amendment? In October 1992, the U.S. Congress passed a law known as the “Freedom Support Act,” which regulated assistance to former Soviet republics. According to the 907th amendment of this law, the U.S. government was prohibited from providing aid to the official structures of Azerbaijan due to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The enforcement of the 907th amendment was suspended starting in 2002, with each annual extension granted by the sitting president. However, in 2023, this suspension was not renewed, and the 907th amendment came back into effect.

● To understand these requests and provide support to Azerbaijan, creativity and boldness are not required. Can the text of the U.S. President’s letter be interpreted to mean that assistance and support will be offered only if a peace treaty with Armenia is signed?

● If that is the case, it confirms the thesis of the U.S. leadership’s Armenia-centric approach. After all, during the period when Armenia occupied Azerbaijani territories for over 30 years, such preconditions were not imposed on it.”

Officially, Baku has confirmed that it has reviewed the proposals brought by the U.S. presidential assistant. There have been no further comments from Azerbaijan’s leadership so far.