Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video.
Monday, October 14, Georgia
● The opposition coalition “Strong Georgia” (“Lelo,” “For the People,” “Freedom Square,” “Citizens”) does not support the Georgian President’s proposal to announce the composition of a “technical government” before the October 26 parliamentary election.
“We believe it is appropriate to discuss any candidate for prime minister or ministers only after defeating the ‘Georgian Dream’ – after receiving the people’s mandate,” said one of the leaders of the coalition Saba Buadze.
He confirmed that “Strong Georgia” remains committed to the Charter initiated by the President but believes that now is not the time to form a “technical government.”
Thus, among the opposition groups that signed the Charter, the idea of naming a “technical government” before the elections is supported by “Unity” (“National Movement,” “Strategy Agmashenebeli,” “European Georgia”) and “For Change” (“Akhalis,” “Girchi – More Freedom,” “Droa”). Like “Strong Georgia,” former Prime Minister Gakharia’s party “For Georgia” also doubts the feasibility of this measure.
● Earlier, the President of Georgia called on opposition parties to confirm their commitment to the “Georgian Charter,” which includes the proposal that she would present a technical government responsible for implementing post-election reforms.
“I intend to present a technical government composed of non-politicians. It should be presented earlier, before the elections, so that the public knows who will be responsible in the government,” said Salome Zourabichvili.
● Three opposition TV channels have been fined for refusing to air “Georgian Dream” campaigning ads.
Formula, Pirveli, and Mtavari must each pay 5,000 GEL (around $1,850 USD) for refusing to broadcast the ruling party’s campaign videos, which juxtapose images of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian forces with scenes of Georgian churches, parks, and new buses, urging voters to choose “Georgian Dream” and peace, saying “no to war.”
Formula, Mtavari, and Pirveli publicly stated that they consider such exploitation of the Ukrainian issue unethical and will not air the ad. In response to the opposition channels’ boycott, the pro-government channel “Imedi” decided to pull opposition ads from its air.
● Member of the European Parliament Rasa Juknevičienė: “Georgia’s progress towards EU membership has been stalled both officially and unofficially because of what ‘Georgian Dream’ is doing. It is impossible to be supporters of both Europe and the Kremlin simultaneously. What Bidzina Ivanishvili says about the 2008 war, what he and other officials say about the European Parliament – this is the Kremlin’s narrative, attacks on EU institutions, and undemocratic behavior. We are members of both the EU and NATO, so our common challenge is to protect democracy and the aspirations of the people. The aspirations of 80% of Georgia’s population are Euro-Atlantic integration, and our goal is to realize these aspirations.”
● The central office of the opposition party “Unity – National Movement” has been vandalized. Former party chairman Levan Khabeishvili reported this.
“The SGB and police agents orchestrated the vandalism in the Varketili office of the UNM,” he wrote on social media, publishing photos of the office showing paint-splattered walls and equipment.
● In the village of Ksani near Tbilisi, an attempt was made to run over a supporter of the opposition party “For Georgia” with a car. Party representative Shalva Kereselidze reported this on social media. He claims members of the ruling “Georgian Dream” are involved in the incident.
● “I urge all law enforcement agencies to be especially cautious over the next two weeks and work with special attention to prevent provocations,” said Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.
● Russian media are actively pushing the theme of provocations planned in Georgia ahead of the parliamentary elections.
“Ukrainian militants and refugees are being prepared to incite unrest after the elections in Georgia,” a propaganda article with this headline was published by RT.
Citing a “source close to the security structures” in Ukraine, RT reports that in Kyiv, “a forceful action plan is being prepared in case of an unequivocal victory by the ruling ‘Georgian Dream’ party.”
● The Georgian national football team will play against Albania today. The fourth-round group stage match of the UEFA Nations League will take place in Tbilisi at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium. Kick-off is at 20:00 Tbilisi time.
Earlier, Georgian footballers lost to Ukraine 0:1.
● Member of the opposition “National Movement” Dato Khomeriki said a fake profile has been created in his name on social media, which writes comments in support of the Ukrainian team. He claims this is the work of the ruling party.
Monday, October 14, Azerbaijan
● “Baku has handed over all prisoners of war to Yerevan. Azerbaijan has no obligations to release Armenian war criminals and separatists,” stated the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to Armenian calls for the release of Armenian citizens detained in Karabakh.
● The Baku Initiative Group issued a statement on “the colonial policy of the Netherlands.”
“Continuing its colonial policy in Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, the Netherlands is conducting targeted assimilation in these territories, expelling the indigenous population from the islands and resettling them with Dutch nationals,” reads the BIG statement, issued in response to resolutions adopted by the Dutch parliament against Azerbaijan.
Additionally, BIG calld for the establishment of a commission “to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for past and ongoing crimes.”
● A daily bus route Baku-Lachin-Baku has been launched. The first passengers traveled on this route on October 13.
● After prolonged heavy rain, the streets of Hajigabul city in eastern Azerbaijan were flooded. Twelve people, including three children, were evacuated from the flooded area.
● Azerbaijan plans to significantly increase fines for littering cigarette butts in unauthorized places—from 50 manats (approximately $29) to 300 manats (approximately $176), according to latest amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses. In the case of a repeated offense within a year, the fine will be 700 manats (approximately $412) or 60-100 hours of community service.
Monday, October 14, Armenia
● Residents of Yerevan celebrated City Day. The capital turned 2806 years old. Festivities included a wine festival, exhibitions, concerts, and plenty of jazz.
● “10 new trolleybuses have already been delivered to Yerevan,” announced municipal spokesperson Hayk Kostanyan on social media.
Previously, the municipality had promised to add 15 trolleybuses and 171 buses to the capital’s transport fleet by the fall.
● Members of the FAF (First Armenian Front) fan club gathered outside the Armenian Football Federation building overnight after the national team’s loss to North Macedonia. Fans demanded a meeting with the head of the federation, stating they had questions for him. The head of the Football Federation did not come out to meet the fans, and they demanded his resignation.
● Balloons rose from Republic Square in Yerevan this morning and can be seen in all parts of the city.
“Discover Armenia from the sky”: with this slogan, the annual international aeronautics festival SkyBall kicked off.
