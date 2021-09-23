Melay's hard journey to stage singing – VIDEO

According to the Human Development Report, Azerbaijan ranks 73rd among 162 countries in the world in terms of the equal activity of women in society. This is not only statistics, and under each figure lies the fate of real people. The fate of the Azerbaijani singer Melay is no exception.

According to Melay, she got into a profession she had no passion for at the insistence of her parents. But all this did not endher love for music, and she became a singer in spite of everything.

The girl, fighting for her destiny, was able to prove to her parents and loved ones that a person is not obliged to live for the sake of others.