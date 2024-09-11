"Organizations funded by 'Georgian Dream' will become a pseudo-civil society." Opinion

On “Georgian Dream” funding NGOs

Political analyst Gia Nodia comments on the Georgian government’s initiative to create a state grants program for non-governmental organizations that “represent the interests of the Georgian people” and are registered in a special registry, as required by the law “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence.”

Gia Nodia:

“There is no inherent contradiction in the idea of the state funding non-governmental organizations.

We can’t use the same logic to criticize this ‘Georgian Dream’ initiative that ‘Georgian Dream’ itself uses when passing the ‘foreign agent’ law. For example, if I receive a grant from the U.S. or European government budget, it doesn’t necessarily mean that I am expressing the political interests of that country.

What matters is the terms under which I receive the money and what’s outlined in the contract. It’s also important to understand the donor’s motives in providing this grant.

Obviously, such funding implies a general alignment of values. For instance, both the donor and the grant recipient should agree that democracy is good, human rights are good, etc. But that doesn’t mean the recipient is advancing someone’s political interests.

In theory, if this principle works for the U.S. or German government, it could work for the Georgian government as well.

But in practice, this is impossible.

Governments like those in Russia or Georgia, which pass ‘foreign agent’ laws in the form they have, operate on the assumption that if I’m getting money from a foreign country’s budget, I must be fulfilling an assignment for that country. In their view, there is no other way.

And since they see it this way, they will expect Georgian NGOs receiving funding from them to be loyal and to carry out tasks set by the government.

In other words, NGOs funded by ‘Georgian Dream’ will become GONGOs (Government-Organized Non-Governmental Organizations). This will result in a pseudo-civil society.

The idea of using state budget money for work unrelated to defending the political interests of the ruling power is only possible in places where there is a pluralistic democratic culture, where people understand the difference between the state and the ruling government.

In countries with our political culture, however, funding NGOs from the state budget is dangerous because the government will always expect political loyalty in return.

This is especially true for ‘Georgian Dream,’ which fundamentally cannot imagine a scenario in which a recipient of state funding could remain politically independent.”