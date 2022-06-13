Ombusdman: Georgia's failure to carry out EU-prompted reforms is violation of Constitution



Ombudsman accused Georgian authorities of violating the Constitution

“The government of Georgia violates the Constitution when it fails to fulfill its European Union obligations to carry out democratic reforms”, Georgian Public Defender Nino Lomjaria said on June 13.

The Ombudswoman responded to Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s comment regarding the critical approach of European structures to the issue of granting Georgia the status of an EU candidate.

Public Defender Nino Lomjaria. Photo: Toma Begiashvili, Radio Liberty

“Agitated enemies present this process as if Georgia is losing something extraordinary [if the status is not granted]”, the prime minister said.

Georgia is expecting the conclusion of the European Commission on the status of a candidate for EU membership. According to a JAMnews source, it will be made public on June 17.

“Those of you in government and parliament who are quietly watching our prospects for the future crumble – not only do you not prevent it, you also justify and cover it up”.

The European Parliament stated that it supports granting Georgia the status of a candidate member of the EU – but after the country fulfills certain conditions.

At the same time, on June 9, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on violations of media freedom in Georgia and the problems of the safety of journalists.

`It also urged the European Council to consider imposing personal sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, an oligarch who is considered the informal ruler of Georgia.

“This resolution is worth nothing”, “The European Parliament has fallen victim of fakes”, “European parliamentarians want to open a second front in Georgia” – this is how the members of the ruling Georgian Dream party responded to the resolution.