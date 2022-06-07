European Parliament issues a statement in support of Georgia's bid to join EU



Granting EU candidate status to Georgia

Radio Liberty reports that the leaders of political groups in the European Parliament have issued a statement calling for granting Georgia the status of an EU candidate. The deputies also call for Ukraine and Moldova to also receive this status.

The joint statement says:

“We must show courage, bravery, and vision in the face of a deteriorating international environment. Changes in geopolitical data require action on our part. By doing so, we adhere to our principles and values.

Ukrainians whose homeland is under fierce attack – although Moldovans and Georgians, who are moving towards a brighter future – are waiting for the signal that their place is in the European family. Therefore, this Chamber strongly urges you to grant Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and Georgia EU candidate status, in accordance with Article 49 of the EU Treaty and [their] achievements”.

It should be noted that the existing text is subject to change, although key issues, including the requirement to grant candidate status, will remain.

Yesterday, a joint appeal by MEPs Rasa Yuknevichien and Andrei Kubilius to the Georgian people was released. In it, the deputies said that if earlier Georgia had occupied a leading position on the path of integration into the EU, now the situation has changed.

The same statement says that everything can come to the point where the Georgian people will have to decide what to choose – the current political system with Bidzina Ivanishvili and Georgian Dream at the head of the country or Georgia’s European future.

Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova are waiting for the EU candidate status. All three countries simultaneously applied for EU membership. This process was accelerated by the war in Ukraine.

Georgia applied for EU membership on 3 March. On April 11, the country received the first part of the EU questionnaire. Questionnaires were also received by Ukraine and Moldova. All countries have already filled them.

The chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party says that Georgia is ahead of Ukraine and Moldova on the way to the EU in all respects.