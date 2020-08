A review of what happened in the South Caucasus in the week of July 27-August 1, 2020

• Letter from US congressmen to Pompeo: since Ivanishvili has come to power, Georgia has regressed

• How will the people “be prepared for peace” against the background of the escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border?

• Political prisoner may have been tortured to death in Azerbaijan

• Georgia and Iran: life near an epicenter of the epidemic