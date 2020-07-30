Letter from US congressmen to Pompeo: since Ivanishvili has come to power, Georgia has regressed

In a letter to US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, a group of American congressmen called the leader of the ruling Georgian Dream Bidzina Ivanishvili a Russian oligarch, who has been the cause of a wave of regression in Georgia.

“After talking with your colleagues, there was a feeling that the State Department will monitor the investment climate, especially for American companies, so that the Georgian government fulfills its obligations, including the continuation of democratic reforms and accelerated entry into NATO,” says the letter.

Congressmen recommend that Michael Pompeo pay special attention to the following issues when meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia:

The Georgian government, manipulated by Russian oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, is trying to expel American businesses, which have been contributing to the economies of the United States and Georgia for decades, out of the country, so that Russian, Chinese and Iranian investors come to Georgia.

In the Black Sea ports of Georgia, targeted pressure is being exerted on American companies whose goal is to protect Georgia from Russian and Chinese influence, and this is contrary to the national interests of the United States.

•Georgia turning away from the West? US legislators claim foul play against US business in Georgia

•US Secretary of State Pompeo: I spoke with Georgian PM about importance of holding free, fair elections

The letter was signed by Congressmen Markwayne Mullin, Jody Arrington, Bill Flores, Will Hurd, Brian Babin and Randy Weber.

The letter is dated July 27 and was distributed in Georgia by representative of the United National Movement Salome Samadashvili.