Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, live
Monday, 3 July, Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani fans confused by Neftchi PFK's decision to play in Russia
● Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, Reza Najafi, is expected to visit Baku today. He is due to take part in a conference with other representatives of Non-Aligned Movement member states, taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan.
● The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has urged its citizens to refrain from travelling to France because of the unrest in the country. Those who do visit are urged to exercise great caution.
● Azerbaijan has handed the bodies of two servicemen, killed during the ‘Fury’ operation on June 28th in Karabakh, back to Armenia.
The bodies were taken to Armenia via the Lachin border crossing. The process was mediated by the International Committee of the Red Cross.
● The results of the study on the project to deliver green energy from Azerbaijan to the EU along the Black Sea bed will be revealed this autumn. “We are expecting to have the results of the study already in September and after that we will move on to the second phase,” Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said. A memorandum on this issue was signed by Azerbaijan, Romania, Hungary, and Georgia in Bucharest on 17th December 2022. Georgian authorities initiated the project.
● Baku’s Neftchi PFK are competing in the Pari Premier Cup, a football tournament which kicked off two days ago in St Petersburg. Teams from Russia, Turkey, and Serbia are also competing. Azerbaijani fans were confused by Neftchi PFK’s decision to play in Russia. Russia has been banned from international sporting competitions because of the war in Ukraine.
Monday, 3 July, Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan called the fight against corruption a priority
● Nikol Pashinyan called the fight against corruption a priority for all branches of power in Armenia. At an event to mark the 105th anniversary of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Prime Minister noted that corruption cannot be divided according to “past” or “present” – “it equally harms the future, we must continue to fight it everyday.”
● Due to a landslide in the west of Georgia, the Yerevan-Batumi train could not reach Batumi. It was stopped in Tbilisi and passengers then travelled by a replacement bus service.
● More than 12 thousand new books have been added to Yerevan libraries. The new additions include works from Armenian and foreign authors, as well as professional literature and children’s literature.
● A fashion week is being held in Yerevan for the first time. The event kicked off on July 1st and will last until July 6th.
Monday, 3 July, Georgia. There will now be 24 flights a week from Russia to Georgia
● There will now be 24 flights a week from Russia to Georgia, after airlines Azimut and Georgian Airways pledged to increase the frequency of flights between Moscow and Tbilisi.
● The owner of Georgian Airlines, Tamaz Gaiashvili, called the decision of Ukraine to impose sanctions against him and the airline for resuming flights to Russia “absurd and unfair”. At the same time, he said he was not surprised by the Ukrainian President’s decision.
Gaiashvili has accused opposition groups of being the ones “misleading Zelensky”.
● House of Writers have expressed solidarity with Sulakauri publishing house after the Georgian Dream party accused them of making ‘homosexual propaganda by publishing translations of Charles Perrault’s fairy tales. Sulakauri translated the works around 10 years ago.
● The Patriarchate has condemned the Pride Week celebrations in Tbilisi, saying that “it is time to discuss legislative regulation of the issue” in an official statement. On 30 June, the prime minister in his annual report to parliament also spoke of the need to legally regulate “LGBT propaganda”.
● The US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan has commented on the street attack against Formula TV co-founder Misha Mshvildadze: “It leaves an impression of prior preparation of the attackers and the coordination of their actions.”
● A 43-year-old man in Zugdidi was given a prison sentence on charges of sexual offences against a 13-year-old. The defence demanded his release on bail of 100,000 GEL (about $40,000), but the judge did not grant the request.
● Georgian fighter Malkhaz Kvizhinadze, who died in Ukraine, has been buried with military honours in Kutaisi.
● As of 3 July, railway services between Tbilisi and Batumi and other cities in western Georgia have been halted due to a landslide in the Kharagauli area.
● Georgian kickboxer Luka Shonia won a gold medal in the under 75kg weight category at the European Games in Krakow, Poland.
● The Unified National Exams start today. The exams will start with the Georgian language and literature exam and will end with a physics exam on 26 July.
